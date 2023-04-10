Alberta Mountie dies from injuries after vehicle hits concrete barrier on way to call

An Alberta RCMP officer who died in a crash responding to a call is being remembered as a hard worker with a strong sense of responsibility.

Const. Harvinder Dhami, who was a member of the Strathcona County detachment east of Edmonton, died Monday while driving to help other members with a noise complaint.

Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said the officer’s vehicle hit a large concrete barrier at about 2 a.m. No further details about the crash were provided.

Dhami, 32, was posted to Strathcona County after graduating from the RCMP training academy in 2019, said Zablocki. Everyone called him Harvey.

Zablocki said Dhami took great pride in wearing his RCMP uniform and “we were very proud to have him on our team.”

Supt. Dale Kendall said Dhami never shied away from taking calls and always wanted to learn on the job, no matter the task or risk.

“He was one of the most professional people I’ve ever met,” she said.

Dhami also had a great sense of humour, she added, and he was a husband, son, brother and friend.

Last month, two Edmonton police officers were shot and killed while responding to a family dispute.