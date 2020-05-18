Alberta Mountie loses consciousness after reviving suspected overdose victim

The first officer passed out, and the second officer administered naloxone

JANVIER, Alta. — Mounties say an officer in northern Alberta was found in medical distress and later lost consciousness while assisting a man believed to have overdosed on drugs.

RCMP say the Wood Buffalo detachment responded to a home in Janvier on Friday evening, where police used naloxone to revive an unconscious man and then took him to the community’s airstrip.

While awaiting further instructions at the airstrip, police say the officer was discovered in medical distress by a second officer.

The first officer passed out, and the second officer administered naloxone.

Police say the officer is now recovering at home, while the man who was brought to the airstrip was treated and released at the scene.

RCMP say the detachment responded to an unrelated call in Janvier later that evening when a man went into medical distress after picking up an unknown white substance along a driveway, and they’re now warning people to watch out for drugs that may be unknowingly laced with opiods.

“Preliminary investigation reveals the first RCMP officer was cross contaminated with an unknown drug substance,” a news release Monday stated.

“Police would like to bring awareness to local residents of the possibility that street level drugs in our region may be unknowingly laced with drugs from the opioid family, such as fentanyl, carfentanil, or methamphetamines.”

Police say the man who picked up the unknown white substance was treated in hospital, but an update on his condition was not available on Sunday afternoon.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadians’ worries shift from healthcare to social isolation as time goes on: StatsCan
Next story
Retired defence chief defends Snowbirds’ ‘fantastic’ Tutor jets

Just Posted

Alberta confirms 57 cases in Alberta; COVID-19 death total at 127

13 active cases and 85 recovered cases in the Central zone

Gov’t confirms 72 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta on Saturday

60 are in hospital due to the virus

PHOTO: Snowbirds fly over Red Deer on Saturday

The Canadian Armed Forces aerobatics team is on a cross-country tour

Alberta increases outdoor gathering limit to 50 people

There are a total of 62 Albertans hospitalized due to COVID-19

Federal COVID-19 wage subsidy to last through summer, Trudeau says

Eligibility is expected to be expanded

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

With Kenny Got Game leading the way, Raptors Uprising GC on early-season roll

‘We’re confident against any team. The teams are preparing for us, they’re scouting for us’

Two dead, two in hospital in suspected targeted shooting in Oakville, Ont.

One victim pronounced dead at scene

Retired defence chief defends Snowbirds’ ‘fantastic’ Tutor jets

Retired general understands why people would be questioning the safety of the Snowbirds’ jets

Biden vowing to rip up Keystone XL approvals if former VP wins White House

Biden is no stranger to standing in the way of the Calgary-based TC Energy project

Alberta Mountie loses consciousness after reviving suspected overdose victim

The first officer passed out, and the second officer administered naloxone

Canadians’ worries shift from healthcare to social isolation as time goes on: StatsCan

Social restrictions are taking a toll on Canadians, surveys show

B.C. businesses grapple with new health protocols as reopening begins Tuesday

Registered massage therapy, physiotherapy, dentistry, in-person counselling services may also reopen

Most Read