Alberta Mounties need help to find stolen Const. Scarecrow

Const. Scarecrow is missing and Mounties in Lloydminster, Alta., want help getting their colleague back.

Police say the life-size cutout, usually used to enforce traffic safety, was last seen on Sept. 28 in the city that straddles the Alberta-Saskatchewan boundary.

Const. Scarecrow is six-feet two-inches tall, weighs less than 25 pounds and was wearing all green.

Metal cut-outs of uniformed Mounties are placed next to busy roads and intersections in Lloydminster to discourage speeders.

Glenn Alford with the City of Lloydminster says each cut-out costs about $325 — a fraction of what it would cost to have a real officer monitor the locations.

The cutout is modelled on a similar project that started last year in Coquitlam, B.C.

