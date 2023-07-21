Jason Nixon, Alberta’s minister of children and family services, is seen during a news conference, in Calgary on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. He says a one-time payment of $9 million to the East Prairie Métis Settlement would help the community rebuild homes damaged by wildfire in May. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

Alberta Métis settlement to get $9M in recovery funds: family services minister

A northern Alberta Métis settlement is to receive a one-time payment of $9 million from the provincial government to help it recover from a May wildfire.

Jason Nixon, minister of Children and Family Services, says the payment to East Prairie Métis Settlement, about 380 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, would help the community rebuild damaged homes.

He says the money is coming through the Indigenous Housing Capital Program.

Nixon says there are no provincial or federal programs available to cover the emergency costs for rebuilding and repairing homes in Métis settlements.

The Alberta government approved a $175-million recovery program for municipalities and Métis settlements earlier this month for a variety of other costs.

In the last two months, wildfires burned more than 14,000 square kilometres, affecting about 38,000 Albertans.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2023.

The Canadian Press

