Athabasca County (Google Maps)

Alberta municipality fined $300,000 for federal environmental breach

Environment Canada says county cut and burned trees in the Meanook National Wildlife area in 2017

A municipal district north of Edmonton has been fined $300,000 for breaking a federal environmental law.

Environment Canada says Athabasca County pleaded guilty to violating Wildlife Area Regulations of the Canada Wildlife Act.

It says the county cut and burned trees in the Meanook National Wildlife area in 2017.

The department also says fencing, signage and scientific equipment were destroyed in the area that caused risk to wildlife and damage to wildlife habitat.

The Meanook National Wildlife Area 140 kilometres north of Edmonton is in the transition zone between boreal forest and aspen parkland.

Environment Canada says the area provides habitat for boreal songbirds, hawks, grouse and mammals including snowshoe hare, black bear and moose.

The fine is to be paid to the federal government’s environmental damages fund.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Commons committee urges feds to consider decriminalizing simple drug possession
Next story
In hot water? Study says warming may reduce sea life by 17%

Just Posted

PHOTOS: CP Blakely students compete at Track Day

C.P. Blakely Elementary School’s Grades 3-6 Track Day was on June 6

Sylvan Lake Yettis closing in on home advantage for playoffs

The Yettis are first in the South West Division with a regular season record of 11-1

Sylvan Lake will consider additional residential plows at budget time

It costs roughly $74,000 to plow D Routes one time

WATCH: Sylvan Lakers get their hands dirty at Spaghetti Eating Contest

The event served as a fundraiser for youth programs in Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake expanding charcoal ban in town parks

An amendment to the fire bylaw will see other items banned, as they could cause a similar problem

VIDEO: Andrew Scheer says Canada’s treatment of Indigenous women not a ‘genocide’

Conservative leader says the treatment ‘is its own tragedy, and does not fall into that category’

Alberta municipality fined $300,000 for federal environmental breach

Environment Canada says county cut and burned trees in the Meanook National Wildlife area in 2017

Alberta eyes legislation if necessary to override public sector wage talks

Finance Minister Travis Toews confirmed all options are on the table

Commons committee urges feds to consider decriminalizing simple drug possession

Commons health committee is also recommending a public-awareness campaign

VIDEO: Toronto Police investigate Warriors fan ‘sucker punched’ after Raptors game

Police say no one has come forward with more information

‘Classless’: Warriors react after Raptors fans cheer Durant’s injury

Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka and Danny Green waved to try to get the fans to stop

Edmonton murder trial hears toddler went from chunky, happy to skin and bones

19-month old Anthony Joseph Raine was left to die outside a church, the court heard

US Catholic bishops convene to confront sex-abuse crisis

Leaders say they ‘face the task of rooting the evil of sexual abuse from the church’

Likely first targets of plastics ban? Styrofoam takeout boxes and straws

The process to implement a federal ban on a product usually taking two to four years

Most Read