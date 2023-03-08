During an April 25, 2022 press conference, NDP energy critic Kathleen Ganley and NDP Leader Rachel Notley said they have a plan to help Albertans receive utility rebates faster. (Photo contributed)

Alberta NDP promising to make prescription contraception free if elected

The Alberta NDP Opposition says it would follow British Columbia in making prescription contraception free to residents if the party is elected in the spring.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley says universal access to free prescription contraception in Alberta would ensure all women are in control of their economic future.

The party says the plan would cover oral hormone pills, contraceptive injections, copper and hormonal intrauterine devices, subdermal implants and Plan B, also known as the morning-after pill.

British Columbia’s NDP government announced last week in its budget that it will make prescription contraception free to all residents starting April 1, making it the first province to do so.

Notley says the Alberta NDP’s plan could save someone buying monthly hormonal pills up to $10,000 in their lifetime.

She is also promising gender parity in cabinet if the NDP beats the governing United Conservative Party in the provincial election expected in May.

“I am committed to leading a government that works for all Albertans, and to do that we must ensure that Alberta women don’t just have a seat at the table, we have at least half the seats at the table,” Notley said in a statement Wednesday.

“I will always stand up with women, for women and for the rights of women.”

