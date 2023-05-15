Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley makes a campaign announcement in Calgary, Thursday, May 4, 2023. Alberta's New Democrats say they'd bring back a program of elite aerial wildfire fighters cancelled by the United Conservative government. Notley says the party is committed to restoring the Rapattack program, axed in 2020 to save $1.4 million. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta NDP say they would restore aerial wildfire-fighting teams

Alberta’s New Democrats say they’d bring back a program of elite aerial wildfire fighters cancelled by the United Conservative government.

“Of course, we would restore the Rapattack program,” said party leader Rachel Notley at a campaign event.

“Then we would consult with them and others on what needs to be done as our fire hazard in Alberta is clearly growing.”

Both the Alberta Party and the Green Party have also committed to restoring the Rapattack program.

Rapattack firefighters were rappelled from helicopters to douse wildfires while they still only covered a few hectares. They can extinguish small fires before they merge and clear landing spaces for other helicopters to bring in crews and gear.

There were once 63 such firefighters stationed around the province before the government cancelled the program in 2019, saving $1.4 million.

The cuts were made despite pleas to keep the program from at least three rural municipalities, one of which has now been evacuated for days in the current record-setting rash of wildfires in Alberta. In letters, mayors described “first-hand” knowledge of how effective the Rapattack program was in getting early responders to blazes.

Former members of the program have described how they could have been “difference-makers” in this season’s fires.

One of those former members, Jordan Erlendson, welcomed the New Democrat announcement.

“I think it’s a no-brainer for the province,” he said. “It’s a good long-term investment.”

Erlendson said he was pleased three parties were endorsing the program’s return.

“I would press the (United Conservatives) to match the other three,” Erlendson said. “That would make this non-political — it should be about wildfire management and the well-being of Albertans.”

Notley said her party criticized the Rapattack cuts at the time they were made.

Asked last week about her stance on restoring the program, United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith said she’d think about Alberta’s firefighting needs after the election, but has already raised that issue with the civil service.

Smith said Alberta’s regular firefighting capacity can’t be expected to be able to deal with fires at what she called this spring’s “extraordinary” level.

Alberta had 26 out-of-control wildfires as of Monday afternoon and thousands have been forced from their homes.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trudeau meets with military personnel helping with Alberta wildfires

Just Posted

A suspected Prussian Carp was found in Sylvan Lake. photo provided by Reuben Braitenback
Suspected Prussian carp found in Sylvan Lake

Dr. Martha Hart director of the Owen Hart Foundation started the food drive in Sylvan Lake during the pandemic. Now the annual event is returning on Monday May 22. (Photo provided by Martha Hart)
Owen Hart foundation doing food drive during the May long weekend

Town of Sylvan Lake. File Photo
May proclaimed Melanoma awareness month by Town of Sylvan Lake

E-scooters were made available in the community of Sylvan Lake to use as of May 12. (photo from Town fo Sylvan Lake Facebook page)
E-Scooters launch in Sylvan Lake