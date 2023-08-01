The Alberta government is no longer formally pursuing its plan to dump the RCMP in favour of a new provincial police force. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Minister of Justice Mickey Amery stand together during the swearing in of her cabinet, in Edmonton, Friday, June 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Alberta no longer pursuing plan to dump RCMP for provincial police force

The Alberta government is no longer formally pursuing its plan to dump the RCMP in favour of a new provincial police force.

However, Justice Minister Mickey Amery says the idea is not dead and his department will continue to consult with Albertans on where they want to go with policing.

Last fall, Premier Danielle Smith directed then-justice minister Tyler Shandro and Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis to move forward on creating an Alberta force to replace the Mounties in communities that don’t already have their own officers.

But in a new mandate letter delivered today to Avery, along with one to Ellis on Monday, no mention is made of creating a provincial force.

Instead, Smith directs Ellis to work with communities to deliver policing options they believe are best.

The Alberta police force option has been studied and touted by the United Conservative Party government for years but has faced opposition — including from municipalities — over concerns on cost, implementation and staffing.

