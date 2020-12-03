SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, which causes COVID-19, emerge from the surface of cells isolated from a patient in the U.S. and cultured in a lab in a 2020 electron microscope image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories

Alberta now has 17,743 active cases of COVID-19

Province now has 17,743 active cases

Alberta hit another new record Thursday, confirming an additional 1,854 cases of COVID-19.

Following the government’s announcement about a possible COVID-19 vaccine arriving in the early days of 2021, the province now has 17,743 cases of the virus.

In addition, 511 people are in hospital, including 97 in the ICU. The province also announced 14 more deaths, bringing the death toll to 575 in Alberta.

There were also 19,622 tests completed over the past 24 hours and the province’s COVID-19 test positivity rate is 9.5 per cent, also a new record for Alberta.

Since Nov. 22, Red Deer has more than doubled its active case total and is up to 289 active cases of the virus. Red Deer County has 74 active.

Read Also

Alberta government makes request to Canadian Red Deer Cross for field hospitals

COVID-19 vaccine available to Albertans in January

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw addressed areas outside of Calgary and Edmonton in her daily press conference Thursday and said there is a growing concern for infection rates in those regions. The Central zone has 1,251 active cases, with 37 people in hospital, including five in the ICU.

“I know many rural areas did not see widespread transmission in the spring or summer, it’s natural that people living in those areas may feel safe from covid, due to smaller populations or distance from large urban centres,” she said.

“They may wonder why they should wear a mask or not host a party in their home. Unfortunately, our overall active case rates prove COVID-19 doesn’t care where you live or what your postal code is. It only takes one case entering a community to cause significant spread.”

Drumheller has 36 active cases, Sylvan Lake sits at 70 active and Olds has 24 active. Lacombe County has 46 active cases and Lacombe has 43. Camrose sits at 79 active and Camrose County has 31.

Mountain View County has 21 active and Kneehill County has 12 active. Ponoka County, Wetaskiwin County and the City of Wetaskiwin have 251 active cases combined.

The Edmonton zone still has the most active cases in the region, with 8,331. They have 269 people in hospital, with 61 in the ICU.

The Calgary zone has 6,445 active cases, as well as 162 in hosptial and 24 in the ICU.

There are outbreaks or alerts in 407 schools, about 17 per cent of schools in the province. These schools have a combined total of 1,561 active cases. That includes 220 schools with outbreaks and 100 on the watch list.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sylvan Lake town council squashes mask bylaw

Just Posted

SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, which causes COVID-19, emerge from the surface of cells isolated from a patient in the U.S. and cultured in a lab in a 2020 electron microscope image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories
Alberta now has 17,743 active cases of COVID-19

Province now has 17,743 active cases

File Photo
Sylvan Lake Community Christmas Eve Dinner cancelled

The 20th anniversary of the Community Christmas Eve dinner is cancelled amidst COVID-19 concerns

The consensus around the Sylvan Lake council chamber Wednesday was the town does not have the ability to properly enforce a proposed mandatory indoor mask bylaw. File Photo
Sylvan Lake town council squashes mask bylaw

The bylaw did not make it past first reading, after a 4-3 vote defeated the motion

COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (March 15 update) Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw, accompanied by Premier Jason Kenney, gives an update on COVID-19 in Alberta. Photo by Government of Alberta
COVID-19 vaccine likely available to Albertans in January, will be distributed in three phases

Vaccine won’t be widely available until the fall of 2021

Sylvan Lake RCMP are looking for the identity of the suspect who stole from over 40 resident mail boxes. (Photo Courtesy of Sylvan Lake RCMP)
Over 40 mailboxes broken into at Sylvan Lake apartment building

Sylvan Lake RCMP are investigating the incident and searching for the identity of the suspect

People line up at a COVID-19 assessment centre during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Toronto and Peel region continue to be in lockdown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19 vaccine approval could be days away as pressures mount on health-care system

Many health officials in regions across the country have reported increasing pressures on hospitals

A logo for Netflix on a remote control is seen in Portland, Ore.,Aug. 13, 2020. Experts in taxation and media say a plan announced Monday by the government will ultimately add to the cost of digital services and goods sold by foreign companies. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jenny Kane
‘Netflix tax’ for digital media likely to raise prices for consumers, experts say

The government says Canadian companies already collect those taxes when they make digital sales

Gaming content was big on YouTube in 2020. (Black Press Media files)
What did Canadians watch on Youtube during isolation? Workouts, bird feeders

Whether it was getting fit or ‘speaking moistly,’ Canadians had time to spare this year

A teacher places the finishing touches on the welcome sign at Hunter’s Glen Junior Public School which is part of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Sept. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Hindsight 2020: How do you preserve a year many Canadians would rather forget?

Figuring out how to preserve the story of the pandemic poses a series of challenges

Team Manitoba celebrate after defeating Team Ontario to win the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Sask., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Curling Canada wants Calgary’s Canada Olympic Park to be a curling hub for the season’s top events. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Calgary facility set to become curling hub during pandemic

Curling Canada has provisional approval for Calgary’s hub-city concept from Alberta Health

Associate Minister Hunter joins Minister Dreeshen to cut the red tape on Alberta’s Christmas trees. (Photo submitted)
Unwrapping red tape on Christmas

Opinion

Ash and Lisa Van carry a freshly cut Christmas tree while wearing personal protective masks at a Christmas Tree Farm in Egbert, Ontario, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Cole Burston
‘Everyone wants a tree and they want it now’: Christmas tree sales on pace for record

Anticipated demand for Christmas trees has sparked a rush by some to purchase more trees wholesale

A scene from last year’s Light the Night fundraiser at the Stettler Town and Country Museum. This year’s rendition is on a drive-through basis only, but it still promises to be a not-to-be-missed seasonal highlight. (Independent file photo)
Stettler Town and Country Museum hosts ‘Light the Night’

This year’s rendition is drive-through only, but will still prove to be a dazzling display

Most Read