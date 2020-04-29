A 25-kilometre-long ice jam has caused major flooding and forced about 13,000 people from their homes in northern Alberta. CP photo

Alberta offers emergency payment to flood evacuees in northern Alberta

Evacuees can apply for $1,250 for each adult and $500 for each child

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — Premier Jason Kenney says residents of northern Alberta who have been forced from their homes due to flooding will receive emergency payments.

Evacuees can apply for $1,250 for each adult and $500 for each child starting Monday.

Kenney says those who are being sheltered in hotels and other accommodations will also have their costs covered by the province and local municipalities.

A 25-kilometre-long ice jam has caused major flooding and forced about 13,000 people from their homes in the city’s downtown earlier this week.

It has led to a second state of local emergency on top of one declared last month because of the pandemic.

The premier announced Tuesday night that the province’s chief medical officer of health is relaxing some COVID-19 restrictions for people dealing with the flooding.

Kenney said Dr. Deena Hinshaw has exempted municipality residents from physical distancing and gathering limits while volunteering.

The province has also shipped masks and other protective equipment to Fort McMurray to help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

CoronavirusFort McMurray

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lobbying in Ottawa hit monthly records amid oil crash and pandemic, stats show

Just Posted

Canada Post providing free hold mail, mail forwarding to businesses

The services are being offered to help provide relief to businesses until further notice

UPDATED: 2020 Ponoka Stampede cancelled

Cattle raffle to go ahead, Stampede will return in 2021

Alberta expected to reopen in May

Province provides daily update

Sylvan Lake church provides free drive-thru pop-up market

The Alliance Community Church held the first of the weekly free markets on April 22

Sylvan Lake breweries win gold at Alberta Beer Awards

Snake Lake Brewing placed in the top three in three different categories at the annual awards

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Blackfalds commits to 0% property tax increase for 2020

Town has reviewed the annual budget and made accommodations due to COVID-19

Alberta offers emergency payment to flood evacuees in northern Alberta

Evacuees can apply for $1,250 for each adult and $500 for each child

Lobbying in Ottawa hit monthly records amid oil crash and pandemic, stats show

February and March are typically among the heaviest lobbying periods

City of Red Deer is looking forward to relaunch of economy

Red Deer residents urged to stay vigilant, follow public protocol

Four young males arrested after shots fired on Ermineskin First Nation

Complaints of shots fired at around 2 a.m. April 29

Lacombe’s Mary C. Moore Public Library readying plans for when they can reopen

Library closed down March 17 due to COVID-19 pandemic

Stettler County producers continue to move ahead in spite of pandemic impact

‘Every producer is dealing with uncertainty in the markets’

Commons approval sought for $9-billion emergency student aid package

‘Right now, there is no link between those available jobs. There is no incentive to fill them’

Most Read