Alberta offers emergency payment to flood evacuees in northern Alberta

Evacuees can apply for $1,250 for each adult and $500 for each child

A 25-kilometre-long ice jam has caused major flooding and forced about 13,000 people from their homes in northern Alberta. CP photo

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — Premier Jason Kenney says residents of northern Alberta who have been forced from their homes due to flooding will receive emergency payments.

Evacuees can apply for $1,250 for each adult and $500 for each child starting Monday.

Kenney says those who are being sheltered in hotels and other accommodations will also have their costs covered by the province and local municipalities.

A 25-kilometre-long ice jam has caused major flooding and forced about 13,000 people from their homes in the city’s downtown earlier this week.

It has led to a second state of local emergency on top of one declared last month because of the pandemic.

The premier announced Tuesday night that the province’s chief medical officer of health is relaxing some COVID-19 restrictions for people dealing with the flooding.

Kenney said Dr. Deena Hinshaw has exempted municipality residents from physical distancing and gathering limits while volunteering.

The province has also shipped masks and other protective equipment to Fort McMurray to help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

CoronavirusFort McMurray