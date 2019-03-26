Lacombe-Ponoka Alberta Party Candidate Myles Chykerda and Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel were given a tour of Blindman Brewing by co-owners Hans Doef and Matt Willerton during a campaign stop in Lacombe on March 26th. Todd Colin Vaughan/Lacombe Express

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel makes campaign stop in Lacombe

Alberta Party leaders promises supports for business community

Alberta Party Leader and former Mayor of Edmonton Stephen Mandel made a campaign stop at Blindman Brewing in Lacombe after announcing earlier in the day that his party, if elected, would reduce the Alberta general corporate tax rate from 12 to 10 per cent and also double the Alberta Small Business Deduction from $500,000 to $1 million.

“One of the great things about the Province of Alberta is entrepreneurship and small business,” Mandel said. “This (Blindman Brewing) is a perfect example of a small business growing exponentially and not moving to Edmonton or Calgary.

“They are creating jobs here — a fair number of them. That’s wonderful and we want to support them.”

Mandel said that ensuring Albertans in rural communities have a high quality of life is one of the main goals of his party

“We will be out and in rural Alberta over the next few weeks making announcements on a variety of things that we will believe will help the communities.

“Whether it is healthcare or other areas, rural Alberta is very important and is one of the basic strengths of our economy.”

Mandel said that a robust rural economy is essential to a “powerhouse” Albertan economy and that have 87 strong candidates is part of their commitment to all of Alberta.

“Myles (Alberta Party Candidate for Lacombe-Ponoka Myles Chykerda) is a great candidate and we have great candidates across the province — one in every riding with 87 candidates,” he said. “I think people look at the Alberta Party and the platform we put forward, whether it is education, daycare, economic or tax changes — as a party that tries to look at the practical side of politics and deliver programs that will help Albertans, not dogmatic or ideology.”

READ ALSO:

Mandel believes that Albertans are naturally drawn to the centre and wants the Alberta Party to be a legitimate option for those people. For rural Alberta, he said that it is important that those communities are part of the conversation.

“Up until now, what I’ve heard mostly is that they feel excluded by the NDP government and I am not sure what the UCP would do — we haven’t heard much about their policies,” he said.

“We deeply believe in rural Alberta and we see it as the strength of this province. We want to work with the communities to solidify their concerns in healthcare, open up opportunities for value-added industries and improve education.

He added that rural is broad definition for a variety of different communities, but said that the spirit of community is what binds them together.


todd.vaughan@lacombeexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Southwest 737 Max makes emergency landing in Orlando

Just Posted

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel makes campaign stop in Lacombe

Alberta Party leaders promises supports for business community

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA candidate no longer supported by party over Islamophobic tweets

Clayton Knutson is unsure if he will continue under the FCP banner or run independently

Sylvan Lake Bantam B Lakers score Tier 5 championship

The Lakers drowned Chestermere when they swept the playoff series for the league title

PHOTOS: Hockey Central Midget Panthers fight for league title

The Panthers are in a best-of-five series against St. Albert for the REMHL title.

Sylvan Lake Curling Club’s season comes to an end with mixed bonspiel

The Mixed Bonspiel was held at the NexSource Centre, March 15-17.

The good, bad and the unknown of Apple’s new services

The announcements lacked some key details, such as pricing of the TV service

MPs denounce leaked reports of Trudeau-JWR clash over Supreme Court pick

Opposition MPs called the leaks an act of desperation meant to smear Wilson-Raybould

Study: Why Canadian police should have a dedicated animal cruelty unit

People view fighting animal cruelty as a public responsibility

One person dead in head-on collision near Stettler

Stettler RCMP investigate fatal collision

One Maskwacis man arrested after gun seized on reserve

Maskwacis RCMP locate loaded handgun during search warrant

Military officer accused of sexual misconduct, drunkenness in B.C., Alberta

Warrant Officer Jarvis Kevin Malone is charged under the National Defence Act

Morneau unveils principles for Indigenous ownership in Trans Mountain pipeline

The controversial pipeline was bought by Ottawa last year

Refugee who sheltered Edward Snowden in Hong Kong arrives in Canada

Vanessa Rodel and her seven-year-old daughter Keana arrived in Toronto this week

New UMSCA trade deal getting a boost from Trump, business groups

The trade deal is designed to supplant the North American Free Trade Agreement

Most Read