Alberta police seize over $13M of drugs in Kelowna, Beaverdell and Calgary

The Chronfather website is alleged to have illegally sold millions of drugs

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) has released more information about $13 million of seized drugs following several search warrants in Kelowna on Dec. 7.

The searches were part of an eight-month investigation into an online website illegally selling psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms, and cannabis products.

In total 2,636 kilograms, of dried cannabis and cannabis plants, 7.2 kilograms of shatter and additional oils, resins and edibles worth around $13 million and $85,000 worth of dried and gummy psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms, were seized from properties in B.C. and Alberta.

The service’s cybercrimes team began an investigation into the www.thechronfather.ca website in April 2021, which was thought to be based out of a Calgary residence. During the investigation, additional properties in B.C. were identified as possible production, distribution and storage sites for the operation.

“By operating outside of the regulated cannabis production, processing and distribution channels, these individuals put citizens at significant risk,” said Inspector Phil Hoetger of the CPS. “Not only did purchases made through this website fund illegal organized criminal activities, production and storage facilities of this size are often the target of accompanying violence that puts our community at risk.”

The CPS conducted five searches in collaboration with the BC RCMP on Dec. 7 and 8 in Calgary, Kelowna and Beaverdell.

In addition to the drugs, $63,000 in Canadian currency was seized as well as four rifles and various ammunition and a Ford F350 as proceeds of crime.

The Alberta Civil Forfeiture Office has commenced proceedings against funds in an Alberta bank account. The British Columbia Civil Forfeiture Office has also commenced proceedings against a number of assets in BC, including four properties and several bank accounts.

Two individuals were arrested at the time of the search warrants and charges are pending.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through calling 1-800-222-8477 or by using http://www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.

