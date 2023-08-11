Alberta police watchdog investigating death of man wielding machete, knife

A machete is shown in an Alberta Serious Incident Response Team handout photo that was found after a man was arrested in Medicine Hat, Alta. on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Alberta’s police watchdog says it is investigating the death of a man who died in hospital after being arrested by officers in Medicine Hat. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Alberta Serious Incident Response Team *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Alberta’s police watchdog says it is investigating the death of a man who died in hospital after being arrested by officers in Medicine Hat.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says its investigation is to examine use of force by Medicine Hat police officers.

ASIRT says city police were called to an apartment on Sunday about a man screaming and swinging a machete.

Upon arrival, police told the man he was under arrest for possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose.

ASIRT says the man then barricaded himself inside before coming out holding a machete and a knife.

The agency says the tactical team used non-lethal rounds on the man and restrained him.

It says the 44-year-old man was then sent to hospital, where he died almost an hour later.

ASIRT is asking anyone who witnessed the confrontation between the man and police to come forward.