A machete is shown in an Alberta Serious Incident Response Team handout photo that was found after a man was arrested in Medicine Hat, Alta. on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Alberta’s police watchdog says it is investigating the death of a man who died in hospital after being arrested by officers in Medicine Hat. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Alberta Serious Incident Response Team *MANDATORY CREDIT*

A machete is shown in an Alberta Serious Incident Response Team handout photo that was found after a man was arrested in Medicine Hat, Alta. on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Alberta’s police watchdog says it is investigating the death of a man who died in hospital after being arrested by officers in Medicine Hat. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Alberta Serious Incident Response Team *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Alberta police watchdog investigating death of man wielding machete, knife

Alberta’s police watchdog says it is investigating the death of a man who died in hospital after being arrested by officers in Medicine Hat.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says its investigation is to examine use of force by Medicine Hat police officers.

ASIRT says city police were called to an apartment on Sunday about a man screaming and swinging a machete.

Upon arrival, police told the man he was under arrest for possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose.

ASIRT says the man then barricaded himself inside before coming out holding a machete and a knife.

The agency says the tactical team used non-lethal rounds on the man and restrained him.

It says the 44-year-old man was then sent to hospital, where he died almost an hour later.

ASIRT is asking anyone who witnessed the confrontation between the man and police to come forward.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian Tire profits fall as consumer spending on discretionary products sags
Next story
Federal officials to provide wildfire update amid devastating season

Just Posted

Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day is Thursday, Aug. 10. (Black Press Media file photo)
Miracle Treat Day arrives in Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake is set to play host to the Alberta sailing provincials next month. (Contributed photo)
Alberta sailing provincials to be hosted in Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake’s first Lemonade Day will be on Aug. 12 where children will have the opportunity to learn entrepreneurial skills. (Photo from Town of Sylvan Lake Facebook page)
Lemonade Day all set for August 12

Gulls pitcher Josh Tucker struck out 11 batters through seven innings during Game 1 of the west division semi-finals on Monday. (Photo by Ian Gustafson/ Advocate staff)
Sylvan Lake Gulls roll to open WCBL playoffs