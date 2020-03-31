Alberta politicians return to legislature to pass bills, keep their distance

Minimum of 20 members, including the Speaker, are required in the house

EDMONTON — Alberta politicians are heading back into the legislature to pass emergency bills and set new rules on their own social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Government House Leader Jason Nixon says he and the Opposition NDP have agreed to reduce their numbers proportionately so there are just 20 members in the house during debate.

A minimum of 20 members, including the Speaker, are required in the house at any one time to keep quorum.

Alberta’s chief medical officer has already ordered that public gatherings have no more than 15 people, but all 87 members can sit in the legislature because the house is deemed an essential service.

Nixon says, despite the exemption, it’s better to socially distance if possible and that the ratio will be 14 United Conservative members to six for the NDP.

Nixon says over the next two days the government will debate bills to enforce announcements already made on stiffer penalties for breaching public health rules, on protections for renters and on rules to help reclaim more orphan wells.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Telus Mobility customers asked to make 9-1-1 calls from a landline
Next story
World COVID-19 updates: Putin may be exposed; 30,000 prisoners released

Just Posted

Open Letter on the Temporary Adjustment to K-12 Education Funding

￼Canadian Parents for French is a nationwide, research-informed, volunteer organization

Parkland Regional Library members able to access digital content

Eckville Municipal Library patrons can access the list of electronic resources from their homes

Sylvan Lake Municipal Library launches Photo Walk contest

The new contest allows residents to stretch both their legs and creativity while social distancing

Sylvan Lake adopts new pedestrian crossing control policy

The new policy replaces an old one which used out dated standards

10-15 cm of snow expected before Tuesday across Central Alberta

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement with the possibility of a snowfall warning

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

Canada Post reminds people to keep a safe distance

Encounters with dogs have increased as more people stay at home

Alberta politicians return to legislature to pass bills, keep their distance

Minimum of 20 members, including the Speaker, are required in the house

World COVID-19 updates: Putin may be exposed; 30,000 prisoners released

Comprehensive news update from around the world as of Tuesday, March 31.

WATCH: Prime Minister Trudeau provides update

Daily briefing for March 31

‘This is no joke’: B.C. woman in Alberta hospital asks people to stay home during COVID-19

‘I want people to start listening to what the doctors are saying. This is no joke, please stay home’

Federal government giving broadcasters $30 million relief from CRTC fees

Assistance to more than 100 broadcasters

TC Energy says it is going ahead with US$8-billion Keystone XL project

Alberta invests in pipeline

Feds to give more details, including cost, of emergency wage subsidy

Stay tuned for more information today

Most Read