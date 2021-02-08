The number of positive cases of COVID-19 has been climbing up since Jan. 20 at Red Deer’s Olymel meat processing plant. (File photo by Advocate Staff)

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 has been climbing up since Jan. 20 at Red Deer’s Olymel meat processing plant. (File photo by Advocate Staff)

Alberta pork plant sees rise in COVID cases, 1 death, in recent weeks

Employees were informed of the death in late January

A company that operates a pork processing plant in central Alberta says a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility has grown to nearly 80 cases this weekend.

Richard Vigneault, a spokesman for Olymel, says there was an outbreak at the company’s plant in Red Deer in November, but it wasn’t until Jan. 20 that there was a significant rise in infections.

Vigneault says one person has died and employees were informed of the death on Jan. 28, but he says the company is still waiting on a report on the case and he won’t be commenting further on it now.

The union representing the 1,850 workers at the plant wrote a letter Friday to the facility’s manager, requesting Olymel temporarily shut down the plant for two weeks and pay workers during the time off.

Vigneault says Olymel has implemented measures to prevent the virus spread with help from provincial health officials, occupational health and safety officials and the union.

He says the company is very sorry to all the staff who have been affected.

“The fact is, no company can prevent an outbreak of some form or another during this pandemic,” Vigneault said in an interview Sunday from Montreal.

“We’re doing all the sanitary measures to bring this under control.”

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 401 president Thomas Hesse and secretary-treasurer Richelle Stewart said in their letter Friday that they want the company to treat the hazard the same as it did during an outbreak last March at its plant in Yamachiche, Que.

Olymel announced March 29 it would temporarily close its hog slaughter and cutting plant in Yamachiche for 14 days after nine plant employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The closure gave employees the time to self-isolate at the recommendation of the public health department, and the plant resumed operations on April 14.

Vigneault said he wouldn’t comment on the union’s requests Sunday, but that he might have further word on Monday.

Alberta Health Services said in an email that public health inspectors have been visiting the Red Deer site to review Olymel’s COVID-19 mitigation measures and safety protocols.

The email notes that preventive measures to enhance the safety of employees at the facility were previously undertaken by Olymel early on in the pandemic.

“Olymel has robust processes in place to limit the spread of illness within their facility and has strict protocols in place regarding physical distancing, PPE, disinfection and other safety measures to support physical distancing of staff,” the AHS email said.

The email also noted AHS began another round of on-site prevalence testing for COVID-19 on Thursday to help identify anyone who may have the virus but be asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, a beef processing plant in High River, Alta., that experienced a large outbreak last year is now dealing with another, smaller outbreak.

Cargill said Sunday that six employees at the facility have recently tested positive for COVID-19, and that they are now in isolation and receiving appropriate medical care. Other employees who have been identified as having close contact are also being tested.

“We also continue to work closely with health officials to ensure effective prevention, cleaning and quarantine protocols are followed within our facilities and beyond,” Cargill spokesman Daniel Sullivan said in an email.

The plant, south of Calgary, shut down for two weeks in April because of an outbreak that initially affected 350 of its 2,200 workers. Eventually nearly half the workers contracted the novel coronavirus and two employees died.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Around the globe, coronavirus cancels spring travel for millions
Next story
Quebec, Nova Scotia and Alberta begin relaxing COVID-19 restrictions

Just Posted

COVID-19 virus (file photo).
Alberta reports growing number of COVID variants

Red Deer has 276 active case of the coronavirus

Cindy Pelletier poses for a photo before giving birth to the child she was carrying for a same-sex couple from France. (Photo Submitted)
Sylvan Lake woman says surrogacy helps complete families

Cindy Pelletier says being a surrogate is what she was meant to do

Schools closed due to extreme cold
Extreme cold has closed Sylvan Lake schools, classes move online

Chinook’s Edge schools are closed today, RDCRS remain open though busses are cancelled

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada was released for Oct. 7, 2020. (File photo)
Gov’t of Alberta identifies 348 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Central zone currently has 654 active cases

There are 475 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Alberta, including 89 in intensive care. (File photo)
One new COVID-19 death in Red Deer, 396 new cases province-wide

Province set to ease COVID-19 restrictions on Monday

Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor Ryan Straschnitzki plays pond hockey with family near his home in Airdrie, Alta., on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘A blessing:’ Paralyzed Humboldt Bronco finds way back on the ice during COVID-19

Straschnitzki’s mother said it was heartwarming to see her entire family on the ice.

‘We Need More Toilet Paper’ author Christine Orme with two of her cairn terriers, Ripley and PJ. Contributed photo
Central Alberta author recognized by Canada Book Awards

The self-published book is intended for ages three to eight

A woman dresses mannequins in a storefront window in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Quebec, Nova Scotia and Alberta begin relaxing COVID-19 restrictions

In Alberta, restaurants also reopened for in-person dining Monday

Biomass storage domes at Drax Power Station in Yorkshire, England, a former coal-fired plant that is Europe’s largest decarbonization project. Drax has bid to take over Pinnacle Renewable Energy, the B.C.-based pellet maker that is now the world’s second largest. Photo © Chris Allen (cc-by-sa/2.0) Geograph.org.uk
British firm Drax bids to buy B.C.-based pellet maker Pinnacle

Wood waste company has expanded into Alberta, U.S.

Ahmed Al-Rawi, assistant professor at the School of Communication at Simon Fraser University. (SFU photo)
B.C. prof joins 19 global experts to create online guide to fight COVID misinformation

‘The handbook can be an important tool for those in our communities who do not believe in the importance of COVID vaccinations’

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 has been climbing up since Jan. 20 at Red Deer’s Olymel meat processing plant. (File photo by Advocate Staff)
Alberta pork plant sees rise in COVID cases, 1 death, in recent weeks

Employees were informed of the death in late January

People shop in Chinatown in Vancouver, Friday, February 5, 2021. COVID-19 has taken a toll on many Canadians, but for Chinese-Canadians the impacts have been magnified by racism aimed at individuals and businesses, community leaders say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Chinese-Canadians voice worries about racism, job losses one year in to pandemic

Grocery stores and restaurants owned by Chinese-Canadians have been particularly affected by misinformation

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks in Halifax on January 11, 2021. The Public Health Agency of Canada says the government plans to distribute more than 70,000 Pfizer-BiotNTech vaccine doses this week, but no Moderna doses amid recent delivery delays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Canada’s sluggish COVID-19 vaccination program won’t get better this week

Health Canada could approve a third vaccine for use this week, this one from AstraZeneca.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with Mike Evans (13) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) after Gronkowski scored a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Brady’s Bunch: Tampa Bay dominates Kansas City 31-9 in Super Bowl 55

Seventh NFL title for legendary QB

Most Read