Alberta Premier Jason Kenney takes questions after announcing new COVID-19 measures for Alberta in Calgary, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta post-secondary schools cancel in-person classes as new COVID rules kick in

On-line learning is to continue, new rules announced yesterday, some take effect immediately

At least eight post-secondary schools in Alberta are temporarily cancelling in-person classes as they work to adapt to a new range of provincial COVID-19 health restrictions.

The schools include University of Alberta and MacEwan University in Edmonton, the University of Lethbridge, Mount Royal University in Calgary and the University of Calgary.

There are now strict limits on social gatherings, and the schools say the province is also ordering two-metre physical distancing in all indoor spaces.

Premier Jason Kenney implemented the restrictions to reduce the spread of COVID-19, but there will be some exemptions for institutions and businesses that sign up for a vaccine passport program.

Kenney says COVID-19 has swamped hospitals and threatens to buckle the health system within days.

Other schools that have cancelled in-person classes are Medicine Hat College, Southern Alberta Institute of Technology in Calgary and Northern Alberta Institute of Technology in Edmonton.

—The Canadian Press

