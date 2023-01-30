Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's office says the province objects to Ottawa's plan to extend eligibility for medically assisted death to people whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness. Smith gives an update in Calgary, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith opposes assisted-dying expansion as Ottawa eyes delay

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s office says the province objects to Ottawa’s plan to extend eligibility for medically assisted death to people whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness.

An update to assisted-dying law passed in 2021 included a two-year sunset clause that would see the expansion take effect this March.

Justice Minister David Lametti is now seeking further delay because he says there are concerns that health-care systems might not be prepared, and the Liberal government wants to do more consultation.

Smith’s office says it objects to Ottawa moving forward with expanding eligibility for assisted dying “without agreement” from Alberta.

Her office says the province is consulting with experts about the potential effects that expanding eligibility would have on Alberta’s health-care system.

Some federal lawmakers have argued that excluding people with mental illness from access to assisted dying would violate their Charter right to equal treatment under the law.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ryan Reynolds goes through range of emotions in FA Cup match

Just Posted

Town of Sylvan Lake has launched a 10-year Destination Management Plan.
Town unveils new plan for community-focused tourism

FILE - The logo for Chevron appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Nov. 1, 2021. Shares of Chevron climbed Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, after the oil company announced that it would repurchase $75 billion of its stock, one of the largest-ever stock buyback plans. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Chevron’s buyback boosts stock, get rebuke from White House

The first phase of the Highway 11 twinning project to Rocky Mountain House has been completed south of Sylvan Lake. It included roundabouts at Highway 781 (50th Street) and Range Road 15 (60th Street as seen here). (Photo by Paul Cowley/Advocate staff)
Hwy 11 twinning first phase complete

Washrooms at Leader Field in Sylvan Lake were severely vandalized. (Facebook photo)
Washrooms in Sylvan Lake park vandalized