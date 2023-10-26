Alberta Premier Danielle Smith gives the state of the province address in Edmonton on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. Smith is calling one of the world's premier energy research institutions "no longer credible" after it released a report saying fossil fuel demand is likely to peak this decade. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Fransson

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says renewable-powered grid by 2035 ‘fantasy thinking’

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says achieving an electricity grid that depends on renewable power by 2035 is “fantasy thinking.”

Smith has said that achieving the federal net-zero target in 12 years could lead to power blackouts because Alberta wouldn’t have a reliable source of baseload power, such as natural gas.

Smith’s government has argued for a net-zero grid by 2050.

Her comments at a climate change conference in Calgary come a day after she called one of the world’s premier energy research institutions “no longer credible.”

The International Energy Agency recently released a report saying fossil fuel demand is likely to peak this decade.

Smith said the agency no longer does analysis, points to outcomes it wants and outlines paths to get there.

She said she prefers to get her information from private-sector analysts.

The International Energy Agency has 31 member countries and works with groups such as OPEC, the G20 and the United Nations in researching its reports, which make headlines around the world.

