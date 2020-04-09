Alberta Premier expects oil and gas employment numbers to become ‘much, much worse’

Jason Kenney says he expects Alberta downtown to ‘be deeper and longer than the rest of the world’

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he expects employment numbers in the oil and gas industry to become “much, much worse” in the months to come.

Kenney spoke to reporters on a conference call Thursday morning, when he discussed a number of topics, including energy sector’s struggles amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Statistics Canada report released Thursday morning shows a dip in general employment numbers across the country. Kenney said in Alberta, oil and gas represents the “overwhelming majority” of a broad category called forestry, fishing, mining, quarry, oil and gas.

That category actually reported an increase of 8,700 jobs in March, he noted.

“I think that reflects the fact that in early March we were continuing to see growth and renewed confidence in investment in oil and gas before everything started to crash,” Kenney said.

“I think you’ll see those numbers go in complete reverse.”

With the industry being Alberta’s biggest economic driving force, the province will be hit hard by the collapsing price of oil, said Kenney.

“The rest of the world will likely experience a very strong recovery this summer post-pandemic, a V-shaped global recovery in demand and employment. We will not experience that in Alberta because of the oil price collapse,” he said.

“I expect our downturn to be deeper and longer than the rest of the world.”

Energy minister Sonya Savage was involved in a video conference with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and energy ministers on Thursday to discuss global energy production, Kenney said.

“She is pleading with them to stop the craziness of surging oil supply into a total collapse in demand. We think the Saudis and Russians are effectively trying to permanently damage North American energy production in U.S. shale and the Canadian oilsands.”

Kenney said he had a 45-minute conversation with the U.S. secretary of energy earlier this week about the same subject.

“I’ve been spending much of my week speaking with U.S. energy leaders about the need for a co-ordinated North American policy to defend our energy industry from the predatory dumping of oil on global markets by OPEC and Russia.”

The government has taken measures to help the energy sector, said Kenney.

“We’re basically paying for the Alberta energy regulator fees that would normally be paid by oil and gas companies this year. All of this to help them with the cash crisis they’re facing right now,” he said, adding the provincial government is working with the federal government to ensure access to credit for producers.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stettler couple brightens up the community with online Sunday afternoon sing-alongs
Next story
Kenney discusses COVID-19 affects on agriculture, infrastructure over teleconference

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake students treated to car parade

Cars were decorated with “we miss you” signs for Beacon Hill Elementary School students on April 9

Kenney discusses COVID-19 affects on agriculture, infrastructure over teleconference

Alberta government announced additional infrastructure funding to spur job growth

Eckville business raising money for Central Alberta food banks

Prairie CDC is selling unique wall plaques with proceeds going to different food banks each week

Gov’t of Alberta encourages continuation of ‘aggressive countermeasures’

City of Red Deer now has 32 confirmed cases

Sylvan Lake RCMP arrest suspects in action

Incidents happened last Sunday and Monday in the Birchcliff and Lacombe County areas

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

Millet Fire Department turned on their lights and sirens to energize the community during COVID-19

Town of Millet residents braved the cold to show community support through social distancing.

Alberta Premier expects oil and gas employment numbers to become ‘much, much worse’

Jason Kenney says he expects Alberta downtown to ‘be deeper and longer than the rest of the world’

Stettler couple brightens up the community with online Sunday afternoon sing-alongs

Doug and Shirley McKay play a variety of favourite tunes at 2 p.m. via Facebook

WATCH: Update from Prime Minister Trudeau

April 8 briefing from Ottawa

Researchers to study whether plasma of recovered patients can treat COVID-19

50 Canadian institutions participate

WestJet bringing workers pack on payroll with help of wage subsidy program

WestJet flights continue

Here’s a quick glance at unemployment rates for March, by Canadian city

Statistics Canada releases rates

Canada lost 1,011,000 jobs in March, unemployment rate up to 7.8%: StatCan

Economists warn April will be worse

Most Read