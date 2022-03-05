Alberta premier says province drafting relief plan to address soaring gas pump prices

He says officials will work through the weekend to develop a relief plan

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says his government is working to provide financial relief to consumers being hammered by high gas prices at the pump.

Kenney says he recognizes that spiking global oil prices, pushed even higher by the war in Ukraine, are delivering a windfall for the provincial treasury but a punishing hardship to drivers.

He says officials will work through the weekend to develop a relief plan that he hopes can be announced next week.

He says they are looking at many options, including a cut in taxes at the pump, but adds he worries that any decrease will be eaten up by further increases in the federal carbon tax.

Alberta drivers are facing gas prices of $1.50 a litre or more.

In last week’s budget, Kenney’s government outlined a rebate program for natural gas bills — but the Opposition NDP has criticized the plan because it doesn’t kick in until the fall and contains price trigger points not likely to ever be reached.

– The Canadian Press