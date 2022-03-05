Alberta premier Jason Kenney announced Wednesday that his government would commit $390 million will be spent over the next four years to ensure 99 per cent of Albertans have a link that meets the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications (CRTC) standard for acceptable broadband service. (Photo by Government of Alberta)

Alberta premier Jason Kenney announced Wednesday that his government would commit $390 million will be spent over the next four years to ensure 99 per cent of Albertans have a link that meets the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications (CRTC) standard for acceptable broadband service. (Photo by Government of Alberta)

Alberta premier says province drafting relief plan to address soaring gas pump prices

He says officials will work through the weekend to develop a relief plan

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says his government is working to provide financial relief to consumers being hammered by high gas prices at the pump.

Kenney says he recognizes that spiking global oil prices, pushed even higher by the war in Ukraine, are delivering a windfall for the provincial treasury but a punishing hardship to drivers.

He says officials will work through the weekend to develop a relief plan that he hopes can be announced next week.

He says they are looking at many options, including a cut in taxes at the pump, but adds he worries that any decrease will be eaten up by further increases in the federal carbon tax.

Alberta drivers are facing gas prices of $1.50 a litre or more.

In last week’s budget, Kenney’s government outlined a rebate program for natural gas bills — but the Opposition NDP has criticized the plan because it doesn’t kick in until the fall and contains price trigger points not likely to ever be reached.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
Alberta government to extend pause on Rocky Mountain coal mine development

Just Posted

A speed monitor was placed on Harrison Rd. early March. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
Wearing a seatbelt saves lives, remind RCMP

Effective March 1, burning without a fire permit will result in a hefty fine in Lacombe County. (File photo)
Fire permits are mandatory in Lacombe County beginning March 1

Submitted photo
Eckville Youth Program offers safe and inclusive space for youngsters

In the Central zone, there are 1,106 active cases of the virus, with 144 in hospital and six in the ICU. (Black Press file photo)
Province identifies 539 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths