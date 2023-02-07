Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith as Canada's premiers meet in Ottawa on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in Ottawa. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has met face to face with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a photo opportunity punctuated by short statements and a very awkward handshake. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Alberta Premier Smith meets with Prime Minister Trudeau

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith met face to face with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tuesday in a photo opportunity punctuated by short statements and a very awkward handshake.

Smith and Trudeau met briefly to discuss shared aspirations and concerns over pending federal legislation, dubbed Just Transition, aimed at helping Canadian workers adapt to the global move to increasing reliance on renewable energy.

The short meeting began with Trudeau reaching down to shake hands, with Smith offering a hesitant palm down hand in return, prompting Trudeau to take it and hold it in place with his thumb on top as she delivered a hint of a smile and he grinned broadly while the cameras clicked and whirred.

Smith, in Ottawa with other premiers for talks on health-care funding, faces an election this spring after successfully harnessing party anger with Trudeau to win the United Conservative Party leadership race to become premier.

She has disparaged Trudeau’s government as not a true national government and passed controversial legislation granting her government power to direct provincial agencies to ignore federal laws.

She has accused his government of imposing discriminatory policy decisions and legislation on non-renewable resource development that she says is frustrating Alberta’s energy sector.

She has accused Trudeau of trying to decimate Alberta’s oil and gas industry with the Just Transition legislation, but now says she wants to at least try to work collaboratively.

“With any luck, we’ll find some common ground on some of those issues today, because I think it’s going to be important for all of Alberta and for all Canada that we need to find common ground,” said Smith.

“The (promised federal) Just Transition legislation gives the impression that the energy sector is going to be phased out. It’s not going to be phased out.

“We’re transforming away from high-intensity emissions to lower emissions and I think we have some shared priorities on that.”

Smith said she’s also concerned about the proposed emissions cap on oil and gas emissions.

“We’ve said very clearly that an aggressive emissions cap such as was initially proposed would really be a production cap because there isn’t a feasible way for us to achieve that within eight years.”

Trudeau nodded in agreement that the solution lies in collaboration.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trudeau lays out $196-billion, 10-year health-care offer to premiers
Next story
Alberta to launch new ag-tax credit program this spring

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP (File photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)
UPDATE: Sylvan Lake’s Fox Run School deemed safe after reported bomb threat

Sylvan Lake resident Virginia Lynn has released a book entitled The Iron Petunia that contains selected columns she wrote over an eight-year span back in the 1980s for the Wainwright Star Chronicle. Mark Weber/Sylvan Lake News
Sylvan Lake resident releases engaging book of published columns

Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service (Advocate file photo)
Updated: Sylvan Lake urgent care centre shortens hours again because of doctor shortage

Pictured here are Zoe Smibert and Sarain Frank Soonias - both part of the Sylvan Lake Theatre Company. Photo submitted
Sylvan Lake Theatre Company continues to flourish

Pop-up banner image