Alberta premier tells municipalities no time to super-spend despite soaring oil cash

Jason Kenney in Edmonton on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. The Alberta premier is telling municipal leaders that while the province is once again flush with oil cash, now is not the time to put spending into overdrive.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is telling municipal leaders that while the province is once again flush with oil cash, now is not the time to put spending into overdrive.

Kenney says oil revenues that are soaring can just as quickly fall, and the government needs to be prudent in its funding decisions.

Kenney made the comments in a speech to the Alberta Municipalities spring leaders caucus.

The organization represents towns, villages and cities across Alberta.

The United Conservative government is forecasting a slim budget surplus for the upcoming fiscal year, but that number could grow by billions of dollars if oil prices stay at dizzying heights.

Joe Ceci, the NDP Opposition’s municipal affairs critic, told delegates Kenney and his government have broken trust by picking fights with municipal leaders.

He said mutual respect and collaboration would return under an NDP government.

The Canadian Press