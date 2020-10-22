Alberta Premier Jason Kenney arrives for an announcement at a news conference in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Kenney is isolating at home after one of his ministers tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney arrives for an announcement at a news conference in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Kenney is isolating at home after one of his ministers tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

Alberta premier tests negative for COVID-19 but will isolate for a week

Kenney said he will isolate until Oct. 29 and, in the meantime, work from home

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has tested negative for COVID-19 but will continue to isolate at home after one of his cabinet ministers tested positive.

Kenney says he was tested Wednesday afternoon because he attended events with Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard last week.

“The results have come back negative,” he said in the statement late Wednesday. “I am feeling healthy, and am not exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.”

Kenney said he will isolate until Oct. 29 and, in the meantime, work from home.

Allard went into self-isolation last weekend because a close contact tested positive, the premier’s office said.

She was notified Wednesday that she had tested positive for the virus, and Kenney immediately went into isolation and was tested.

“Minister Allard’s close contacts are currently being notified and will be advised to isolate and get tested,” said Harrison Fleming, a spokesman for Kenney.

“We are not currently aware of any close contacts of Minister Allard’s showing symptoms.”

Allard participated in a government announcement Monday via video conference and has not been in the legislature since the session began Tuesday, Fleming added.

Transportation Minister Ric McIver, as well as United Conservative Party MLAs Angela Pitt, Peter Guthrie and Nathan Neudorff are also entering self-isolation, as they had interactions with Allard last week. None are currently showing symptoms, Fleming said.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical officer of health, was being consulted on the response, he said.

Hinshaw also announced Wednesday 406 new cases of COVID-19 — the province’s highest single-day tally since the pandemic began in March.

There were 3,372 active cases in Alberta and three new deaths. So far, 296 people in the province have died from the virus.

A total of 113 people were being treated in hospitals, 16 of which were in intensive care.

Kenney and federal Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole were criticized on social media over the weekend after they appeared side by side without masks during a livestreamed United Conservative Party general meeting.

O’Toole tested positive for the novel coronavirus last month and has since recovered.

The Alberta government has said all necessary precautions were taken for the event.

Daniela Germano, The Canadian Press

Jason Kenney

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New Tory motion could trigger second confidence showdown for Liberal minority
Next story
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to plead to 3 criminal charges in U.S.

Just Posted

"We are looking seriously at the spread and determining what our next steps should be," says Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, as the daily number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb.
427 new COVID cases is highest in Alberta ever

Central zone has 126 active cases of COVID-19

100 Women Who Care make a donation to Sylvan Lake Food Bank and Bethany Care Centre. Photo By Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News
100 Women Who Care donate to four Sylvan Lake groups

The Food Bank, Bethany Sylvan Lake, Community Partners and the Library all received a donation

RCMP. (Black Press File Photo)
Calgary man dies in two-vehicle collision near Sylvan Lake

A semi truck collided with a SUV just east of Hwy. 781 on Hwy 11.

Shaelynn Decock and her dog Taco, who has been missing since Aug. 26. Photo Submitted
Sylvan Lake woman looking for closure for her stolen dog

Shaelynn Decock says it has been two months since she last saw her dog Taco

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the Covid-19 situation in Edmonton on Friday March 20, 2020. nbsp;Alberta is reporting it's highest daily number of COVID-19 cases, with 364 new infections. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta confirmed 323 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Central zone active cases at 145

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney arrives for an announcement at a news conference in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Kenney is isolating at home after one of his ministers tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
Alberta premier tests negative for COVID-19 but will isolate for a week

Kenney said he will isolate until Oct. 29 and, in the meantime, work from home

JJ Collett Natural Area Foundation held its AGM on Oct. 19 at the Ponoka Legion. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News)
De-listing Alberta parks creates ‘risk’ for coal mining: CPAWS

Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society speaks at JJ Collett AGM

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Temporary COVID-19 testing sites coming to Wetaskiwin and Ponoka

The Wetaskiwin location will open Oct. 23, 2020 and the Ponoka location will open Oct. 29.

ACC President and CEO Ken Kobly spoke to Ponoka Chamber of Commerce members over Zoom on Oct. 20. (Image: screenshot)
Alberta chambers are ‘411’ to members, government: ACC president

Changes to government supports, second wave and snap election

Smartphone showing various applications to social media services and Google. (Pixabay photo)
National media calling for level playing field with Google, Facebook

In Canada, Google and Facebook control 80 per cent of all online advertising revenues

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
British Columbia man dies during ski trip near glacier west of Calgary

Kananaskis Public Safety and Alpine Helicopters responded around 2:30 p.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, following a week-long break for the House of Commons. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
One crisis after another for Trudeau since last federal election one year ago

It has been a year of unprecedented calamity and crisis

People check in at WestJet at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Westjet has announced that it will be laying off staff and cutting flights to some cities in Atlantic Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
WestJet to offer full refunds for flights cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Airline will begin contacting customers Nov. 2

Alberta's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Monday, July 6, 2020. Advisers are reportedly recommending Alberta's kindergarten to Grade 4 arts and social studies curriculum remove all references to residential schools because it's "too sad" for young children. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Advisers suggest Alberta students not learn about residential schools before Grade 4

Documents suggest children younger than Grade 4 are too emotionally vulnerable to learn about residential schools

Most Read