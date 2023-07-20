Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks to the crowd before she shares the government’s vision for the Alberta economy at a luncheon hosted by the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce, in Edmonton on Thursday July 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks to the crowd before she shares the government’s vision for the Alberta economy at a luncheon hosted by the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce, in Edmonton on Thursday July 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta premier worries health system losing focus given diffuse roles, priorities

Premier Danielle Smith says she’s concerned Alberta’s health-care delivery agency is being pulled in too many directions.

Smith says she has asked Health Minister Adriana LaGrange to revamp the structure of Alberta Health Services, better known as AHS, to make it more responsive to regional needs.

She says LaGrange will also look at whether AHS still needs to be in charge of non-acute functions such as midwifery, primary care staffing and continuing care.

Smith says she wants a more decentralized model with more decision-making authority at the regional and local levels.

Alberta finished centralizing its health system 15 years ago to create AHS, but Smith says the contemplated changes would not turn back the clock to a completely decentralized model.

She says there is still a role to play for AHS, but too many decisions are being made in the head office and front-line care in some regions is suffering as a result.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2023.

The Canadian Press

News

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bernardo to stay in medium-security prison as correctional service defends transfer
Next story
Winnipeg mayor is supportive of landfill search for remains, Indigenous leaders say

Just Posted

Spirit of Sylvan. (File photo)
Sylvan Lake non-profit looking for volunteers

Jaws at the Lake. (Photo supplied by Town of Sylvan Lake)
Sylvan Lake’s ‘Jaws at the Lake’ series returning for fifth year with ‘The Shallows’

Surrey RCMP have issued an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton.
Amber Alert issued for 2 Surrey children last seen in Kelowna, B.C.

The Sylvan Lake Buccaneers finished in second place during the provincial games after a hard fought game against the Medicine Hat Sundevils which ended in a final score of 10-7. (photo provided by Melissa Gyonyor)
Sylvan Lake Buccaneers place second in provincials