Bottles of wine are seen on display at a liquor store in Cremona, Alta., on Feb. 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta privacy watchdog investigates ID scans at liquor stores

Alcanna Ltd., based in Edmonton, runs Liquor Depot, Wine and Beyond and Nova Cannabis stores

Alberta’s privacy commissioner has opened an investigation into a liquor retailer’s decision to test ID-scanning technology at its stores.

Edmonton-based Alcanna Ltd., which runs Liquor Depot, Wine and Beyond and Nova Cannabis, says it will require customers to scan valid ID to gain entry to some of its stores.

The move was made in partnership with the Edmonton Police Service to address a growing number of thefts.

The Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner says it first heard about the pilot project through media reports earlier this week.

It says an independent analysis of this use of the technology has not been conducted by the office.

READ MORE: LifeLabs facing proposed class action over data breach affecting up to 15M clients

The investigation will determine whether the use is compliant with the Personal Information Protection Act, Alberta’s private sector privacy law.

The Canadian Press

