Albertans will get an update today on whether the province is still on track to record a $13-billion surplus in this year’s budget. Finance Minister Travis Toews will roll out results of the second quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal year. Toews shakes hands with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith after he was sworn into cabinet as President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance in Edmonton, on Oct. 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta projects $12.3B surplus for budget in latest fiscal update

Alberta’s projected surplus for this year’s budget is falling slightly but is still expected to finish at $12.3 billion.

That’s about $1 billion less than expected, but it takes into account more than $2 billion of recently announced emergency spending to help Albertans cope with inflation price spikes.

Finance Minister Travis Toews released the new numbers at his mid-year budget update.

The government is setting aside almost $3 billion to give Albertans a tax break on gas at the pumps, along with breaks on their electricity bills.

Premier Danielle Smith also announced this week that $600 or more in direct payments are coming for families with young children. along with help for seniors and people with disabilities.

It has been a wild ride this year for Alberta’s oil-dependent economy.

Toews announced in February the surplus would be $511 million, but that projection soared to $13 billion in August when global oil prices went through the roof.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Oil and gas drilling sector wants federal tax credit to help it decarbonize

Just Posted

United Conservative Party Leader and Premier Danielle Smith celebrates her win in a byelection in Medicine Hat, Alta., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘Substantial relief’: Alberta premier announces $2.4B inflation aid package

A veterinary technical assistant program is now being offered through dual credit with Chinook’s Edge School Division. (File photo)
Dual credit program offers new opportunity for students

Lakers player #42, Darien Currie, brings the ball down the field while his teammates hold back players from the Strathmore Spartans. The Lakers and Spartans met at Great Chief Park in Red Deer on Saturday, Nov. 19, for the provincial semi-final game. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)
Lakers wrap up season in third place

Sylvan Lake golfer Brady Durkin, 14, recently competed in the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour National Championships in Florida. (Photo submitted)
Sylvan Lake junior golfer places sixth at national championship

Pop-up banner image