Decision comes as hospitalizations dip below 300

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro says the province won’t proceed with further easing of community health restrictions on COVID-19 even though hospitalizations are under the benchmark 300 figure.

Shandro says cases and hospitalizations are trending up and it would not be safe to further reopen the economy, which would include allowing indoor gatherings.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus