Alberta RCMP arrest man on 15 sex charges involving five women in remote community

RCMP have arrested a man on 15 sex charges in a remote northern Alberta community and say there could be more.

Police say the allegations involve five women and took place between 2013 and 2018 in the Desmarais area, about 275 kilometres north of Edmonton.

Mounties say they began investigating in December after receiving reports of sexual offences.

Daniel Michael Balanger, who is 36, is charged with five counts of sexual assault, five counts of sexual interference and five counts of sexual exploitation.

Balanger has been remanded in custody and is to appear in Desmarais provincial court on Thursday.

