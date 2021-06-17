Alberta RCMP brings awareness and shares an educational approach on hate crime

‘Accurate and comprehensive police reporting is essential to understanding the prevalence and patterns of hate crimes’

RCMP detachments across Alberta are collaborating their efforts to work in partnership regarding hate motivated crimes.

“Our goal is to provide an improved police service delivery to Albertans and an educational approach in relation to these crimes. Contacting the police servicing the area where a crime occurs enables police to respond more efficiently and effectively,” noted a release. “A swift and strong response by law enforcement can help stabilize and calm the community, as well as ensure services are offered to assist with a person’s recovery.

“For those who are experiencing difficulties relating to any type of hate crime or hate incident, our goal is to have Albertans feel comfortable to report these to police immediately. Accurate and comprehensive police reporting is essential to understanding the prevalence and patterns of hate crimes both locally and nationally. Alberta RCMP want to help support our residents and communities through these difficult times.”

Hate incidents involve behaviour that, though motivated by bias against a person’s race, religion, ethnic/national origin, gender, age, disability or sexual orientation, are not criminal acts.

They become criminal when they are motivated by hate to commit violence against persons or property, or if a potential victim is in reasonable fear of physical injury.

Police can help to defuse potentially serious situations and prevent bias-motivated criminal behaviour by responding to and documenting bias-motivated speech or behaviour even if it does not rise to the level of a criminal offence.

This partnership between police and citizens will maximize cultural awareness to better communicate and work with our citizens of diverse backgrounds.

The Alberta RCMP are collaborating with community leaders to increase tolerance and promote peaceful conflict resolution among community members.

If you suspect or witness any crime, you are asked to call 911 in an emergency, or contact your local police servicing the jurisdiction where the crime has occurred.

Hate Incidents are also recommended to be documented through the Alberta Stop Hate web site at www.stophateab.ca.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com, or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

