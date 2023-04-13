(Black Press file photo)

Alberta RCMP celebrates 911 dispatchers during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

RCMP reminding Albertans 911 should only be used for true emergencies

  • Apr. 13, 2023 10:30 a.m.
This week marks the annual National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

The Alberta RCMP is recognizing their 911 dispatchers across the province for the difficult work they do every day.

“911 dispatchers play an integral role to upholding public safety and protecting Albertans 24/7,” stated a press release.

“They diligently work to prioritize every call that comes through our busy operational communications centres – even the ones that aren’t emergencies.”

The RCMP wants to remind Albertans that 911 should only be used for true emergencies. Non-emergency crimes can be reported in several different ways:

– Visit your local RCMP detachment during business calls and report in-person.

– Call your local RCMP detachment’s non-emergency line during business hours.

– Use the RCMP online crime reporting tool for things like theft under $5,000 and property crimes.

– Contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) to report crimes anonymously.

Albertans are encouraged to report all suspicious activity to the police. To report crime online, or for access to RCMP news and information, download the Alberta RCMP app through Apple or Google Play.

