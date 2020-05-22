Alberta RCMP charge four with first-degree murder in death of Athabasca woman

Alberta RCMP charge four with first-degree murder in death of Athabasca woman

EDMONTON — Alberta RCMP have charged four people with first-degree murder in the death of a 25-year-old Athabasca woman.

Nature Duperron was seen in Edmonton during the first week of April 2019 and was reported missing by her family about a week later.

Hinton RCMP say her remains were found in Yellowhead County west of Edmonton in May 2019.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit says it believes she was killed somewhere between Edmonton and Hinton.

The suspects include Tyra Muskego, Buddy Rae Underwood, Grayson Eashappie and Kala Leigh Bajusz.

They are also each charged with kidnapping and robbery.

“We worked very long and hard on this investigation,” RCMP Const. Deanna Fontaine said Friday.

RCMP say they are not looking for any other suspects. (The Canadian Press, CTV)

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — Police say a mental-health crisis team visited a man now charged with second-degree murder hours before he allegedly killed a seven-year-old girl in her bed.

A spokeswoman says the Edmonton Police Service was “made aware” that 34-year-old David Michael Moss was having mental issues and a Police and Crisis Team (PACT) visited him at his home Monday.

Patrycja Mokrzan says two constables and a mental-health professional went to the man’s house and he agreed to go to a doctor’s appointment later in the day.

She says when the team left, a friend came to give Moss support.

Police have identified that friend as Melissa Desrosiers, whose daughter, Bella Rose Desrosiers, was stabbed to death in her bed Monday night.

Investigators say that after the assessment, Moss went to the woman’s house, where he allegedly stabbed the girl in front of her mother.

“When it was learned that he did not attend the agreed upon appointment, PACT spoke with Moss on the phone. PACT was made aware of Mr. Moss’s non-attendance through (Alberta Health Services),” Mokrzan says in an email.

“Melissa Desrosiers, who was a friend of Mr. Moss, went to his home to speak with him and provide support. He subsequently attended her residence with her where the tragic events later occurred.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2020

The Canadian Press

Alberta

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tories want Parliament declared ‘essential service,’ regular House sittings

Just Posted

5,801 of 6,800 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alberta have recovered

32 new cases confirmed Friday

Area teen crowned Miss Teenage Central Alberta

Sophia Lia, 15, earned the crown in her first pageant and is spreading the message of mental health

Candle caused Innisfail house fire that left family homeless

Fire unattended candle on second floor of home on Wednesday afternoon

926 active COVID-19 cases in Alberta, 5,710 have recovered

Central zone has just five active cases

Sylvan Lake playgrounds reopen, use not recommended

The Town reopened playgrounds Thursday morning but recommends not playing on them for the time being

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Alberta RCMP charge four with first-degree murder in death of Athabasca woman

Alberta RCMP charge four with first-degree murder in death of Athabasca woman

Alberta premier wise to delay fair deal report given Ottawa’s COVID aid: NDP

Alberta premier wise to delay fair deal report given Ottawa’s COVID aid: NDP

Tories want Parliament declared ‘essential service,’ regular House sittings

Tories want Parliament declared ‘essential service,’ regular House sittings

Camping, RVing a popular option as the summer of COVID-19 approaches

Camping, RVing a popular option as the summer of COVID-19 approaches

Testing wastewater could give early warning of second wave of COVID-19

Testing wastewater could give early warning of second wave of COVID-19

Feds hope to endorse single contact tracing app: PM

Feds hope to endorse single contact tracing app: PM

Alberta opens more shops in Calgary, Brooks amid COVID-19 recovery relaunch

Alberta opens more shops in Calgary, Brooks amid COVID-19 recovery relaunch

Most Read