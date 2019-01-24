The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. A corporal with the RCMP is facing two assault charges related to the arrest of a 26-year old man south of Edmonton after an investigation by Alberta’s police watchdog. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Alberta RCMP corporal faces two assault charges after confrontation during arrest

Cpl. Peter MacMillan, who has 16 years of service with the RCMP, is alleged to have hit the man with a pair of handcuffs

An RCMP corporal faces assault charges related to the arrest of a 26-year old man south of Edmonton.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team investigated the circumstances surrounding the November 2017 arrest by Mounties in Nisku, Alta.

Officials say Cpl. Peter MacMillan entered a gas station, where a confrontation happened when he placed a man under arrest for possession of stolen property.

MacMillan, who has 16 years of service with the RCMP, is alleged to have hit the man with a pair of handcuffs.

The man suffered serious injuries that included a facial fracture.

ASIRT forwarded the results of its investigation to the Crown prosecutors office, which charged the officer with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon — handcuffs.

MacMillan is to appear in Leduc provincial court on Feb. 28.

RCMP say an internal code of conduct review is also being conducted.

MacMillan has been suspended with pay and will remain off-duty until the internal process and all criminal charges have been resolved.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
McCallum says he ‘misspoke’ on Huawei executive’s extradition case

Just Posted

Ard-E is ready for duty

Talking, singing, dancing RCMP robot will help support children experiencing traumatic events

Eckville man charged with making child pornography

ICE Unit arrested the man on Jan. 10, he was again arrested by Sylvan Lake RCMP on Jan. 18

Red Deer RCMP arrest eight in stolen vehicle operation

During the project, six stolen vehicles were located and recovered

Sylvan Lake’s Cody Peever one of Football Alberta’s Top 130

The receiver qualified for the second round of tryouts for Football Alberta’s U17 team

Sylvan Lake Pirates fall to the Eagles in regular season finale

The Pirates will begin first round playoff action against the Red Deer Rustlers on Jan. 26

McCallum says he ‘misspoke’ on Huawei executive’s extradition case

Comment came just hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly defended him in the face of Conservatives demands to fire him

Alberta RCMP corporal faces two assault charges after confrontation during arrest

Cpl. Peter MacMillan, who has 16 years of service with the RCMP, is alleged to have hit the man with a pair of handcuffs

NFL says concussions down 29 per cent in regular season

Of the 538 evaluations for concussions, the league says, 75 per cent ultimately showed no concussions

Innisfail RCMP seek public assistance to locate wanted on arrest warrant

Ionson is facing ten criminal charges dated 2018

QEII Central Alberta RCMP Traffic Services conduct successful distracted driving operation

Crew issued 35 Traffic Safety Act violations, including 15 tickets associated to distracted driving

RCMP charge corporal with assault in 2017 Niksu arrest

Alberta RCMP officer faces two assault charges

Native American activist says he forgives boys in videos

Student at centre of video says he has nothing to apologize for

Ottawa strikes $40M research deal on 5G technology with Huawei rival Nokia

Funding comes in midst of Huawei national security review

High heat but no record: 2018 was 4th warmest year on Earth

Last year’s average temperature was 14.96 degrees Celsius

Most Read