Alberta RCMP cybercrime team called in to investigate unlawful access of vaccination records portal

The Alberta RCMP Cybercrime Investigative Team has opened a criminal investigation into events surrounding the unlawful access of information of the Government of Alberta’s vaccination records website.

Initiated on Nov. 18, 2021, the Cybercrime Investigative Team opened the investigation after receiving information that a potential breach had occured on the website.

During the investigation so fa, the team has developed “reasonable grounds” to apply for, and received, a Warrant of Search for an Edmonton residence.

The warrant was executed on Dec. 21, 2021, by RCMP Cybercrime team members.

As of press time, no arrests or charges have been laid.

“This is a priority investigation that the Alberta RCMP (Cybercrime Investigative Team) has undertaken,” stated a Dec. 21, 2021 RCMP media release.

“The Alberta RCMP (Cybercrime team) would also emphasize that this is a very complex investigation that involves the examination of a significant volume of forensic digital evidence.”

According to the release, the Alberta Cybercrime Investigative Team was established in 2021 under the Alberta Federal Serious and Organized Crime Branch with the mandaye to investigate provincial and federal cybercrime cases.

The media release concludes stating that due to the ongoing nature of the investigation no further updates are expected at this time.

News