Alberta RCMP educates motorists on child seat safety

The Alberta RCMP is encouraging drivers to be aware of child seat rules.

Alberta RCMP is taking time in November to ensure that drivers and their motorists are safely secured when travelling on the province’s roads and highways.

It is a driver’s responsibility to ensure all passengers under 16 years of age are properly buckled up when a vehicle is in motion.

Of particular importance are the proper use and rules surrounding child safety seats. They are mandatory equipment which can save lives and reduce injury when properly used.

Some things to keep in mind:

-From birth to two years old, a child is safest in a rear-facing car seat. When the child reaches age two, and maximum weight and height limits for rear-facing seats, they can be moved to front-facing car seats.

-From age two to six, children under 40 pounds must be properly restrained in a front-facing car seat.

-Children over age six, and over 40 pounds are strongly recommended to use a booster seat until they reach the maximum height and weight on the device and they fit the seat belt well without. When placing a booster seat at a seat without a headrest, a high-back booster seat should be used for proper head and neck support.

Drivers should always install appropriate Canada Motor Vehicle Safety Standards-approved child safety seats in the back seat of the vehicle using appropriate anchoring equipment.

The RCMP discourages purchasing previously owned car seats due to the possibility they are damaged, recalled, or expired.

“When used correctly, child safety restraints can reduce fatal injuries and save lives. Young passengers are dependent on adults to ensure they are properly buckled up when out on our roadways,” said Sgt. Darrin Turnbull, in a media release.

“Last year, Alberta RCMP issued 86 tickets to motorists for failing to properly restrain young passengers, and 114 tickets for not using a child restraint at all,” says Sgt. Darrin Turnbull, Alberta RCMP Traffic Services. “Our children rely on us. Take the time to learn how to secure them properly and keep them safe.”

