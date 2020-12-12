(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Alberta RCMP enforces safe, sober driving this holiday season

Dec. 5 was National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day

Though the ways we celebrate the holiday season may have changed this year, the dangers of driving impaired have not. The Alberta RCMP is working to promote safe, sober driving through National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day which was on Dec. 5. As part of the annual, nation-wide initiative, Alberta RCMP patrolled provincial highways and conducting check stops, ensuring impaired drivers are apprehended and removed from the roads.

“In 2019, over 6,000 impaired driving-related charges were laid, and approximately 30 per cent of all fatal collisions in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions involved alcohol or drugs,” explains Supt. Gary Graham, Alberta RCMP Traffic Services. “Please plan ahead and find a safe means of transportation to and from your holiday destinations.”

The Alberta RCMP is asking motorists to remember the following this December:

· Driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol impairs your judgment and reaction time.

· Impaired driving is criminal and dangerous.

· Individuals with a Graduated Driver’s Licence must abide by the zero tolerance law. (Government of Alberta, 2020)

· Impaired driving is always preventable and can always be avoided. Call a taxi/rideshare service, use a designated driver, or stay the night.

“We want Albertans to know that it is never okay to get behind the wheel while under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” says Supt. Rick Gardner, Alberta Traffic Sheriffs. “You risk not only your own safety, but also the lives of others.”

To learn about newly implemented provincial sanctions surrounding impaired driving, please visit the Government of Alberta website. For more traffic safety information, follow us on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta and Twitter @RCMPAlberta.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Can’t stop corporations from negotiating with vaccine manufacturers: Hadju

Just Posted

(Black Press file photo)
Alberta RCMP enforces safe, sober driving this holiday season

Dec. 5 was National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day

SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, which causes COVID-19, emerge from the surface of cells isolated from a patient in the U.S. and cultured in a lab in a 2020 electron microscope image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories
18 COVID-19 deaths reported: Red Deer active cases surpass 400

Alberta currently has 20,161 active cases

Ed Pelletier crosses the street on Herder Drive. Pelletier says the speeding on the connector street is out of control, and worries someone will get hurt if action isn’t taken. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News)
Speeding on Sylvan Lake street has turned it into a ‘raceway’

Residents on Herder Drive say the speeding on the street is out of hand and is a safety concern

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said that only health care workers in Edmonton and Calgary will recieve the inital round of the COVID-19 vaccine. (photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Central zone health care workers excluded from first round of vaccine

Central zone has 1,480 active cases of COVID-19

(File photo by BLACK PRESS)
Sylvan Lake NexSource Centre to close to the public Sunday

Following public health mandates, the NexSource Centre will be closed for the next four weeks

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney answers questions at a news conference in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Premier Jason Kenney is rejecting criticism he waited too long to bring in sweeping lockdown anti-COVID measures, labelling such talk “Alberta bashing.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
‘Alberta bashing:’ Kenney rejects criticism he waited too long on COVID rules

The premier said not all people who make up Alberta’s high COVID-19 case counts end up getting sick

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds say all large provinces need stronger COVID-19 response ‘now’

Infections continue to climb in the six provinces west of the Atlantic region

(File photo)
Three patients at Ponoka hospital test positive for COVID-19

Visitors to acute care will be allowed for end-of-life situations

Shoppers are shown at West Edmonton Mall in Edmonton on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Stricter capacity restrictions for retail stores start Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken
Shoppers grab last-minute items before new Alberta restrictions kick in

A steady stream of people window-shopped and strolled along while keeping distance

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 13, 2018. An agency that investigates serious police actions is looking into the shooting death of a man involving Mounties in northwestern Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Investigators looking into shooting death involving Alberta RCMP

ASIRT will examine the actions of police and the RCMP will investigate the man and his conduct

A Shell logo is seen at a petrol station in London on January 20, 2016. Royal Dutch Shell is selling its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. for about $4.3 billion.The sale of more than 97 million shares represents Shell’s entire interest in Canadian Natural, a roughly eight per cent stake in the company. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Kirsty Wigglesworth
Canadian Natural to boost oil and gas output by 5% on higher $3.2B budget

CNQ is forecasting $2 billion to $2.5 billion in free cash flow after paying its dividend next year

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer guilty of slamming handcuffed woman face-first into floor

Const. Alex Dunn, 34, was convicted in the assault of Dalia Kafi at an arrest processing unit in 2017

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney answers questions at a news conference in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Premier Jason Kenney is rejecting criticism he waited too long to bring in sweeping lockdown anti-COVID measures, labelling such talk “Alberta bashing.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
‘Alberta bashing:’ Kenney rejects criticism he waited too long on COVID rules

Alberta’s daily infection numbers have been over 1,000 since Nov. 24

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 13, 2018. An agency that investigates serious police actions is looking into the shooting death of a man involving Mounties in northwestern Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Investigators looking into shooting death involving Alberta RCMP

ASIRT will examine the actions of police and the RCMP will investigate the man and his conduct

Most Read