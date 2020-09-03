Alberta RCMP gives businesses tips for ATM security

· The three highest months for ATM thefts occurred between September and November

  • Sep. 3, 2020 1:30 p.m.
  • News

This month, Alberta RCMP is providing businesses with tips for preventing break and enters with a focus on ATM thefts. Although there has not been a significant increase or decrease of ATM thefts, the Alberta RCMP would like to see the numbers decrease by next year.

Quick facts (2019 Alberta RCMP jurisdiction):

· There were over 5,500 break and enters to businesses last year.

· The three highest months for break and enters to businesses were: August (over 600), September (almost 550) and July (over 500).

· There were close to 40 ATM thefts and over 40 ATM theft attempts last year.

· Last September there were six ATM thefts and six ATM theft attempts.

· The three highest months for ATM thefts occurred between September and November.

So far in 2020, from January to July, there have been over 2,800 break and enters to businesses.

Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) can help prevent break and enters, and it can also help to reduce ATM thefts. Here are some tips to consider if you have an ATM in your business:

· Keep the ATM in an area of away from the front of the store (to deter vehicle ramming), but in an area where staff can see all activity around it.

· Ensure ATM is fastened to make it more difficult to remove.

· Have appropriate signage around the ATM stating that it is being monitored by video surveillance.

· Ensure ATM has a GPS tracking device and familiarize yourself with the system.

· Install an alarm system on the ATM.

· Install bollards in front of business to prevent vehicle ramming.

For the month of September, Alberta RCMP will be using #SaferBusiness to provide more information about how to keep businesses and ATMs safe.

Check out our Facebook (@RCMPinAlberta) and Twitter (@RCMPAlberta) feeds for additional safety tips

If you see something suspicious, report it to your local police service. If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

-Submitted

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Conditions still ripe for wildfires across some parts of B.C. heading into Labour Day
Next story
‘Landlords beware’ warns Sylvan Lake woman whose home was wrecked by former tenants

Just Posted

‘Landlords beware’ warns Sylvan Lake woman whose home was wrecked by former tenants

Wendy Sauvageau says the damage done to her home is making her reconsider renting it out

Alberta RCMP gives businesses tips for ATM security

· The three highest months for ATM thefts occurred between September and November

Alberta COVID-19 cases increase by 114 Wednesday

Red Deer up to 10 active COVID-19 cases

Alberta will act briskly to get COVID cash to schools

$262 million has been earmarked for educational upgrades due to COVID-19

Sylvan Lake to host first event since February, featuring Gord Bamford

Gord Bamford will preform at a drive-in concert, the first in the Town’s Drive-in Concert Series

COVID-19 in schools inevitable as infections reported at 2 Calgary-area schools: Premier

Jason Kenney estimates it would cost $4 billion to cut class sizes in half

Central Alberta rancher-turned-writer brings life experiences into fiction

J.L. Cole explores the complexities of relationships in debut novel Silver Heights

Wetaskiwin Manluk Centre re-opening following staff testing positive for COVID-19

The Manluk Centre: Wetaskiwin Regional Aquatics & Fitness will re-open Sept. 5, 2020.

New report details impact of COVID-19 on child health in Canada

In recent months, the harsh realities facing young Canadians have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic

Provincial park user fees could be a possibility in Alberta

Alberta Parks is looking for opinions on user fees for provincial parks

Statistics Canada says merchandise trade deficit $2.45 billion in July

Motor vehicles and parts helped boost both imports and exports in July

After MP’s offensive tweet, O’Toole says Tories will counter anti-Semitism

MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay recently retweeted a video of Liberal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland

Nets hire Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash as coach

The Nets finished the season under Jacque Vaughn, who they said would remain on staff as Nash’s lead assistant

VIDEO: U.S. illusionist David Blaine floats over Arizona holding helium balloons

Blaine, 47, floated over the Arizona desert with the help of roughly 50 large helium balloons

Most Read