Alberta RCMP have busy long weekend

Alberta’s RCMP officers had a busy Heritage Day long weekend.

Focusing on promoting traffic safety, officers stepped up enforcement initiatives over the weekend issuing nearly 2,100 tickets between July 29 and Aug.1.

Of the tickets issued, officers issued 983 tickets, nearly half the total issued, for speeding. Another 44 drivers were fined for distracted driving, 40 were driving without seat belts, and 91 drivers were removed from the road completely under impaired driving violations.

“The Alberta RCMP worked to make the long weekend a safe and enjoyable holiday for those out on our provincial streets and highways,” said Insp. Chris Romanchych of the Alberta RCMP traffic unit.

“By preventing and removing risks from the roads, the RCMP is committed to upholding traffic safety across Alberta.”

