Alberta RCMP have reported being threatened with COVID-19

Some members of the public are threatening RCMP by claiming to have COVID-19 and coughing on them.

Members of the Alberta RCMP have reported being threatened in the context of the current COVID-19 pandemic. In the past several days, RCMP officers have reported being threatened to be coughed on by members of the public who claim to be COVID-19 positive.

“The threat to transmit the COVID-19 virus is a threat to the wellbeing and health of our members which is a criminal offence,” said Assistant Commissioner John Ferguson, Alberta RCMP’s Officer-in-Charge of Criminal Operations. “To actually carry out these threats would be an Assault on a Peace Officer.”

Currently, there is only one recorded incident that has led to charges in Wetaskiwin, Alta. That individual was charged with assault on a police officer and failure to comply with the Public Health Act.

We want Albertans to know that their provincial police force is fully operational, and continues to ensure the safety and security of Albertans. These times are unprecedented, and we want Albertans to know we are prepared and ready to serve across this province. Members of the public are reminded to adhere to current public health guidelines with respect to slowing the spread of COVID-19.

For more information on COVID-19 and how Albertans can protect themselves and others, please visit www.Alberta.ca/COVID-19

-Submitted by the Alberta RCMP

