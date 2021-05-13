Alberta RCMP investigating possible threat to police after Mirror rally

Chris Scott, owner of The Whistle Stop Cafe, was put in handcuffs after an anti-restriction protest Saturday in the parking lot of the business. (Screenshot via The Whistle Stop Facebook page)

It appears someone is taking aim at the RCMP — whether literally or figuratively is currently under investigation.

The Alberta RCMP is now seeking information about a possible threat to police after learning of images circulating on social media showing RCMP members and vehicles in the crosshairs of a rifle scope.

The images are from the “Save Alberta Campout Protest,”rally at the Whistle Stop Café in Mirror, Alta. on Saturday, May 8.

After attempting to speak to protesters for the first three hours on COVID-19 regulations and notifying them that they were contravening the injunction, RCMP officers began handing out tickets to those leaving the area.

The tickets were issued under the Public Health Act for participating in an illegal gathering.

There were reportedly hundreds of participants at the rally.

The RCMP images are being investigated to determine if they were a credible threat to members or an act to intimidate members on scene.

Should you have any information on this incident, the Alberta RCMP ask that you call the Central Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit at 780-890-2645.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

