Alberta RCMP is working to keep roads safe this Thanksgiving through #OperationImpact2020

Operation Impact’s theme this year is Safety Doesn’t Happen by Accident

This Thanksgiving long weekend, it is expected that our provincial roadways will become busier with holiday traffic.

To ensure you and yours can celebrate the holiday safely, Alberta RCMP Traffic Services is carrying out enforcement initiatives from Oct. 9th – 12th targeting impaired driving due to drugs, alcohol, distracted driving, and more. These province-wide initiatives are in support of Operation Impact — an annual awareness campaign organized by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP) to promote safe driving practices.

Last year, there were unfortunately four fatalities and 177 injuries as a result of 1,560 motor vehicle collisions in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

We ask all motorists to remember the following before taking to the roads:

· Driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol impairs your judgment and reaction time. Impaired driving is criminal and dangerous.

· Getting behind the wheel fatigued limits your ability to pay attention to the road. Don’t drive drowsy.

· Texting, or handling other devices on your dashboard while driving, forces you to take your eyes off the road. Distracted driving increases your risk of a roadway collision.

· Ensure all vehicle occupants are properly restrained using seat belts or child car seats. Buckling up keeps occupants safe and prevents injury.

Operation Impact’s theme this year is Safety Doesn’t Happen by Accident — focusing on the idea that we all have a role to play in supporting traffic safety throughout our communities.

“Impaired driving is always a concern when there is an increase of traffic on our roadways,” explains Supt. Rick Gardner, Alberta Traffic Sheriffs.

“We want Albertans to remember that it is never acceptable to drive impaired — holiday long weekends are no exception.”

“This Thanksgiving season, the RCMP is grateful for Albertans who are taking precautions to keep our streets and highways safe,” says Supt. Gary Graham, Alberta RCMP Traffic Services. “Thank you for remembering to always share the road responsibly.”

If you witness any dangerous driving or a possible impaired driver this holiday weekend, please call 911. For more traffic safety information, follow us on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta and Twitter @RCMPAlberta.

-Submitted

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Advocates call for change in housing fund after data shows skew to Ontario
Next story
Canadians urged to keep COVID-era Thanksgiving gatherings small, virtual

Just Posted

Alberta RCMP is working to keep roads safe this Thanksgiving through #OperationImpact2020

Operation Impact’s theme this year is Safety Doesn’t Happen by Accident

Virtual mental health network now available to Albertans

Platform offers safe, anonymous, peer-to-peer supports with a global community

Alberta’s central zone currently has 50 active COVID-19 cases

Provincially, 277 new cases were confirmed by the government on Friday

Lacombe Regional Waste Services Commission beginning new mattress recycling program

LRWSC received a $36,500 grant from Dow Canada for the one-year pilot project

The Boho Apothecary and Studio in Bentley celebrates one year

Bentley business well-received by community

Remembrance Day planners scrambling as COVID-19 upends traditional ceremonies

Legion branches are scrambling to plan stripped-down versions of the annual sombre ceremonies

Canadians urged to keep COVID-era Thanksgiving gatherings small, virtual

With daily case counts continuing to rise in several provinces, some restrictions came into effect

Lightning among losers, Flames with winners in free agency

Calgary beat out the competition for Jacob Markstrom with a $36 million, six-year deal

Advocates call for change in housing fund after data shows skew to Ontario

Ontario projects received roughly $1.39 billion out of $1.46 billion awarded since program began

Grandview Haunted Barn officially opens for the second year

The family friendly Halloween attraction donates spooky proceeds to Lakedell School.

City of Leduc enacts mandatory face coverings bylaw

Bylaw activated after Leduc exceeded threshold of 10 active cases.

Ponoka families still waiting for refunds from cancelled Europe trip

Ponoka Secondary Campus families out thousands of dollars from cancelled Broncs World Tour

Former prime minister Stephen Harper’s eldest son working for Premier Jason Kenney

Kenney was a cabinet minister in Stephen Harper’s Conservative government

Voluntary restrictions in Edmonton area as COVID-19 case numbers keep climbing

Edmonton’s Misericordia Community Hospital announced its second outbreak Thursday

Most Read