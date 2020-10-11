Alberta RCMP is working to keep roads safe this Thanksgiving through #OperationImpact2020

This Thanksgiving long weekend, it is expected that our provincial roadways will become busier with holiday traffic.

To ensure you and yours can celebrate the holiday safely, Alberta RCMP Traffic Services is carrying out enforcement initiatives from Oct. 9th – 12th targeting impaired driving due to drugs, alcohol, distracted driving, and more. These province-wide initiatives are in support of Operation Impact — an annual awareness campaign organized by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP) to promote safe driving practices.

Last year, there were unfortunately four fatalities and 177 injuries as a result of 1,560 motor vehicle collisions in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

We ask all motorists to remember the following before taking to the roads:

· Driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol impairs your judgment and reaction time. Impaired driving is criminal and dangerous.

· Getting behind the wheel fatigued limits your ability to pay attention to the road. Don’t drive drowsy.

· Texting, or handling other devices on your dashboard while driving, forces you to take your eyes off the road. Distracted driving increases your risk of a roadway collision.

· Ensure all vehicle occupants are properly restrained using seat belts or child car seats. Buckling up keeps occupants safe and prevents injury.

Operation Impact’s theme this year is Safety Doesn’t Happen by Accident — focusing on the idea that we all have a role to play in supporting traffic safety throughout our communities.

“Impaired driving is always a concern when there is an increase of traffic on our roadways,” explains Supt. Rick Gardner, Alberta Traffic Sheriffs.

“We want Albertans to remember that it is never acceptable to drive impaired — holiday long weekends are no exception.”

“This Thanksgiving season, the RCMP is grateful for Albertans who are taking precautions to keep our streets and highways safe,” says Supt. Gary Graham, Alberta RCMP Traffic Services. “Thank you for remembering to always share the road responsibly.”

If you witness any dangerous driving or a possible impaired driver this holiday weekend, please call 911. For more traffic safety information, follow us on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta and Twitter @RCMPAlberta.

-Submitted