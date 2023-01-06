Alberta RCMP issue over 2,200 tickets over the holiday season

As everyone was busy shopping, getting together and celebrating; the Alberta RCMP were busy making sure the roads stayed safe through the holidays.

Over the holiday season RCMP carried out enforcement initiatives on the roads and issued a total of 2,296 traffic tickets across the province. Additionally, RCMP handed out 172 impaired driving charges for a total of 2,468 offences.

Overall, 1,544 motorists received tickets for traffic safety violations including careless driving, driving with a prohibited or suspended license, moving offences and more.

Speeding tickets were issued for 707 individuals, 45 drivers were caught distracted driving, and 172 impaired drivers were removed from the roads by way of provincial Immediate Roadside Sanctions.