RCMP file photo (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Alberta RCMP issues over 2,000 tickets during long weekend

The Alberta RCMP had a busy Heritage Day long weekend.

According to an Aug. 9 media release, officers patrolling the highways of the province issued a total of 2,317 tickets between Aug. 4 and Aug. 7.

Of the tickets issued, just under 1,200 were for speeding; around 70 were issued for seatbelt violations, around 40 were issued for distracted driving and 83 were also charged with impaired driving.

During the same time period, officers investigated four fatalities resulting from vehicle collisions.

The provincial RCMP reminds drivers that “traffic safety is everyone’s responsibility and to call 911 if you observe dangerous driving.”

To find out more traffic safety information, follow the Alberta RCMP on Facebook or X.

