(Metro Creative Connection)

Alberta RCMP issues over 2,500 traffic safety tickets over long weekend

This Thanksgiving long weekend, police forces across Canada led #OperationImpact2022, an initiative organized by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police to encourage safe driving behaviours.

Over the course of the holiday weekend, Alberta RCMP issued 2,653 tickets in support of the campaign and traffic safety enforcement.

Between Oct. 7 to 10, there were zero fatalities as a result of motor vehicle collisions across Alberta RCMP jurisdiction. 21 motor vehicle collisions resulted in injury.

Alberta RCMP members patrolled provincial roads and highways, issuing tickets for traffic safety offences including 1,328 speeding charges, 18 excessive speeding charges (more than 50 km/h over the posted limit), 58 driving without a seatbelt charges, and 65 distracted driving charges.

Additionally, 88 impaired drivers were removed from the roadways.

The RCMP received 40 calls from the public notifying them of dangerous or suspected impaired drivers. 11 of these reports resulted in officers locating the vehicles, confirming that the drivers were in fact impaired, and then removing them from the road.

