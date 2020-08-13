Alberta RCMP launch online crime reporting

Select property crimes can now be reported online through the province-wide initiative

Albertans can now report select crimes online as part of a new province-wide initiative.

The Alberta RCMP rolled out the program on Aug. 11 enabling citizens to report select property crimes in a way which is most convenient or accessible to them.

“A goal for the Alberta RCMP is to make sure all crime is reported, no matter how small,” states the press release. “This provides the most accurate crime data and allows our resources to be deployed appropriately in the areas that most need it.”

Damage/mischief to property under $5,000, theft of bicycle under $5,000 and theft under $5,000 can all be reported online, as well as theft from a vehicle under $5,000 and lost property.

Incidents in these categories must also satisfy certain conditions in order to be reported online.

There must be no witnesses or suspects to the crime, item(s) lost or stolen must cost less than $5,000, the vandalized property will cost less than $5,000 to repair, and there are no items involving personal identity, firearms, licence plates or decals.

Crimes reported online will be followed up with a phone call from an officer in the “K” Division’s Call Back Unit (CBU) within five business days.

The unit was created to ensure all non-urgent calls for service are investigated efficiently and effectively.

“The Alberta RCMP is always looking for new opportunities to modernize and streamline our services for all Albertans – no matter where they live in the province,” Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki, commanding officer of Alberta RCMP, is quoted in the press release.

“Online crime reporting is accessible and convenient, and will help us capture more intelligence when it comes to property crime occurring in all of the communities we serve. Offering a contactless service is also vital in these times when physical distancing is so important,” Zablocki continued.

The link to report a crime online can be found at ocre-sielc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/alberta.

Citizens are encouraged to report crime online when possible as reporting less serious crime online helps emergency call takers and frontline members focus their time on high-priority calls, the release reads.

“We take all reports of crime seriously and crime reported online will be treated the same as crime reported any other way.”

This initiative was piloted in Red Deer, Airdrie, Banff, Cold Lake, Strathcona County and Grande Prairie beginning on June 1.