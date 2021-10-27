RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigates suspicious death in Stettler

RCMP say circumstances surrounding the death of the 44-year-old woman from Stettler are believed to be suspicious

Stettler RCMP responded to a call to assist Emergency Medical Services (EMS) with a person in medical distress on Oct. 26.

Stettler RCMP and EMS attended a residence in Stettler.

EMS declared one person deceased on scene.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes then attended and took over the investigation. The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit, along with the help of Stettler RCMP and RCMP Forensic Identification Services, continue to investigate.

An autopsy is scheduled for this week by the Calgary Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

No further details can be released at this time.