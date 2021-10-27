Alberta RCMP

RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigates suspicious death in Stettler

RCMP say circumstances surrounding the death of the 44-year-old woman from Stettler are believed to be suspicious

  • Oct. 27, 2021 12:45 p.m.
  • News

Stettler RCMP responded to a call to assist Emergency Medical Services (EMS) with a person in medical distress on Oct. 26.

Stettler RCMP and EMS attended a residence in Stettler.

EMS declared one person deceased on scene.

Stettler RCMP’s investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the 44-year-old woman from Stettler are believed to be suspicious.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes then attended and took over the investigation. The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit, along with the help of Stettler RCMP and RCMP Forensic Identification Services, continue to investigate.

An autopsy is scheduled for this week by the Calgary Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

No further details can be released at this time.

Previous story
UPDATE: Alberta couple, and cat, missing in B.C. located
Next story
Young women boycott UK nightclubs over ‘spiking’ concerns

Just Posted

COVID-19 graphic
New COVID-19 cases up and 10 more deaths reported

Red Deer is down to 370 active cases of COVID-19. (Black Press stock photo)
Alberta reports 442 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths

COVID-19 graphic
Alberta reports 442 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney gives a COVID-19 update in Edmonton, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Albertans vote in favour of removing equalization from Constitution