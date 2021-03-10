Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit uncover human remains near Maskwacis

The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy on the remains has been scheduled for this week.

Ermineskin First Nation, Alta. – An ongoing investigation has led the RCMP Major Crimes Unit (MCU) to locate human remains in a house that recently burned to the ground near Maskwacis.

The MCU investigators were assisted by the Maskwacis RCMP, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, an anthropologist, and an RCMP Police Dog Services member from St. Paul who used a human remains detection dog.

Firestorm Consulting Group was contracted and is currently assisting the RCMP with the investigation into the origin and cause of the house fire.

The investigation remains ongoing and an autopsy on the remains has been scheduled for sometime this week.



