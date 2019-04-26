Alberta RCMP officer facing four charges after alleged road-rage assault

Const. Barnaby Seregelyi, 26, of the Wood Buffalo detachment has been charged

An RCMP officer is facing four criminal charges after allegedly drawing a gun on a woman during a driving dispute, Alberta’s police watchdog said.

Const. Barnaby Seregelyi, 26, of the Wood Buffalo detachment was charged with dangerous driving, assault with a weapon, unlawful confinement and pointing a firearm.

Sue Hughson, executive director of the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), said the alleged road-rage assault happened near Barrhead, northwest of Edmonton, on Dec. 28, 2017.

“It is alleged that Const. Seregelyi drove his vehicle in manner dangerous to the public, confronted the woman operating the other vehicle, pointed a firearm at her and confined her roadside,” she said Friday.

Seregelyi was charged Thursday and appeared before a justice of the peace before he was released with conditions, Hughson said.

He is scheduled to appear in Barrhead provincial court on May 23.

RCMP spokeswoman Kaleigh Miller said Seregelyi has been with the police service for two and a half years and has been suspended with pay.

“Once the criminal charges have been resolved, his duty status will be reviewed,” she said.

Hughson said ASIRT began investigating the alleged assault in February 2018, shortly after it was reported to the RCMP.

It’s not believed the woman and the officer knew each other, she added.

ASIRT investigates circumstances involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or allegations of police misconduct in Alberta.

The Canadian Press

