Alberta RCMP play cupid with #VehicleValentines

Twice a week valentines will be sent from the Alberta RCMP social media accounts

The Alberta RCMP are sending out valentines on behalf of people’s vehicles for the month of February. Twice a week valentines will be sent from the Alberta RCMP social media accounts with tips about how to keep their vehicles safe from thieves (valentine wording below).

Last year, there were almost 10,000 thefts of motor vehicles in Alberta RCMP jurisdiction. Over 6,500 of those thefts were trucks, SUVs, or vans. Cars made up a smaller portion of thefts accounting for just over 1,200. There was a five per cent decrease in vehicle thefts from 2018 to 2019, but there is still room for improvement. In Feb. 2019, there were almost 700 vehicles stolen from Alberta RCMP jurisdiction.

One of the most important tips is to lock your vehicle and remove the keys. If you plan to start your car to warm it up, you need a remote starter or plan to stay with your vehicle.

Here are some easy steps to keep your vehicle safe:

· Lock the doors

· Remove all valuables

· Use a steering wheel lock

· Lock your garage

· Remove garage door opener from vehicle

· Use a vehicle tracking system

· Park in a well-lit area

Vehicle Valentines:

I want you to be mine, Valentine. Stay with me while I’m running.

You are wheelie awesome. Please lock my doors so we can stay together!

You auto be my Valentine. Buy me a steering wheel lock and I’ll be yours forever!

Remember to lock the garage, and you’ll always have a parking spot in my heart.

You’re just my speed. Let’s get a vehicle tracking system so we can always go places together.

I think you’re tow-tally great. Please remove the keys so we can stay in a long-term relationship.

Valentine, you drive me crazy. Remember to remove your valuables!

Remove the garage door opener when you park and you’ll always be mine.

Follow us on Facebook (@RCMPinAlberta), Twitter (@RCMPAlberta) and #VehicleValentines for more tips on keeping your vehicle safe.

RCMP encourage the public to report any criminal or suspicious activity to police. Reports tell us where to look, who to look for, and where to patrol in the future. If you see a crime in progress, dial 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

– Submitted by Alberta RCMP media relations

RCMP