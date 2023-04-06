Alberta RCMP reminds drivers about the dangers of speeding

As spring arrives, it brings warm weather, clearer roads, and a reminder from the Alberta RCMP about the dangers of speeding.

Even though it is a dangerous driving behaviour, speeding is unfortunately still very common across Alberta, with over 55,000 speeding tickets issued in 2022 by the RCMP. The posted speed limit indicates the maximum speed people should be travelling in ideal conditions. Driving at unsafe speeds increases the risk of a motor vehicle collisions, and collisions at high speeds are much more likely to cause serious injuries.

Before you hit the roads this spring, remember the following:

The faster you’re going, the longer it takes to stop. Always ensure that you’re leaving enough space to safely stop and avoid unexpected traffic hazards.

The posted speed limited is for ideal conditions. Always make sure that you’re driving to the conditions; if the roads are slippery, or there’s any other obstruction, slow down.

Give yourself a few extra minutes. Leaving early to gain some extra time can help avoid the feeling of being rushed in traffic.

Be mindful of school zones and construction zones. These areas often have high pedestrian traffic — make sure you adjust your speed accordingly.

“Collisions where speed is a factor are far more likely to lead to serious injuries or fatalities,” said Insp. Chris Romanchych, Alberta RCMP Traffic. “Saving a minute or two isn’t worth risking a life. Make sure you follow the speed limit, and if conditions are poor, slow down.”

RCMPTraffic