Alberta RCMP reminds drivers to secure their vehicles this summer

After having responded to around 4,500 reports of thefts from vehicles and around 5,000 stolen vehicles so far in 2023, the Alberta RCMP is passing on some helpful tips to keep from falling prey.

According to an RCMP media release issued on Aug. 11, one of the simplest things a driver can do is ensure vehicles are locked when you are away from them, and never leave keys or garage door openers in them.

Other recommendations from the Alberta RCMP are to ensure that documents with personally identifying information, along with all valuables, are moved out of sight at a minimum if not completely removed.

When leaving a vehicle unattended, the RCMP recommends ensuring that windows are closed and that if possible it be stored in a locked garage; if that’s not possible, park someplace that is well-lit and in a highly visible location.

So far in 2023, March with 790, May with 857, and June with 750, have been the top three months in the province for vehicle thefts.

For thefts from vehicles, May (766), June (778) and July (670) were the months with the most thefts from vehicles.

“Simple habits and routines can greatly reduce your chances of being a victim of vehicle-related thefts,” notes the release.

During August, the Alberta RCMP will be using #AutoRoutine on Facebook and X (the app formerly known as Twitter) to provide updated information and remind drivers how to keep their vehicles safe during the summer.

To report a theft, or something suspicious, contact your local police service or RCMP detachment. For crimes in progress, emergency situations or immediate life threats, dial 911.

For those wishing to report a crime anonymously, contact Alberta Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.p3tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app available on Apple and Android mobile devices.

